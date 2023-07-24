Maharashtra Direct 2nd-yr B Pharm Admission 2023: Registration Starts

MHT CET Direct 2nd Year Pharmacy Admission 2023: Online registration for the students seeking admission in Direct Second Year Full Time Under Graduate Course in Pharmacy (B. Pharmacy) has started on the official website dsp2023.mahacet.org.in from Thursday July 13, 2023.
Students seeking admission in Direct Second Year B Pharm course should note that the last date of application was fixed as July 21, 2023, and the last date for document verification as July 22, 2023.
Both the dates however extended till July 25 and 26, 2023 respectively.
"The candidates who will not verify documents at FC or using E-Scrutiny Mode, their names will not be displayed in the provisional and final merit list", DSP 2023 Admission Notification said.
1. Click here to go to the official website: dsp2023.mahacet.org.in.
2. Click on "New Registration".
3. Read the given instructions carefully and complete the Online Application Form.
4. Upload Qualification Details, Photos, Payment and other details.
5. Take the printout of the completed application form and submit at nearest FC.
Candidates should note facility for Online Documents verification, confirmation of Application Form for Admission to Seats other than CAP Seats shall be continued till July 22, 2023 up to 5.00 p.m.
• Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website (For Maharashtra State/All India/NRI/OCI/PIO/CIWGC/FN candidates): July 13 to 25, 2023.
• Display of DSP 2023 Provisional Merit List: July 28, 2023
• Submission of grievances if any, for all type of Candidates: July 29 to 31, 2023
• Display of DSP23 Final Merit lists of Maharashtra State/All India candidates on website: August 02, 2023
• Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: August 02, 2023
• Display of Provisional Allotment of DSP 23 CAP Round I: August 7, 2023.
• Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for Direct 2nd year CAP Round II : August 11, 2023.
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round II: August 17, 2023.
Candidates who have selected E-Scrutiny Mode for document verification shall fill online application form and scan original document and upload the required documents from any computer/smartphone connected to internet from anywhere.
Such candidate need not have to visit to EScrutiny Center for verification and confirmation of the application form. His/her application & documents shall be verified and confirmed by the E Scrutiny Center through eScrutiny Mode.
Maharashtra MHT CET Counselling for Direct 2nd Year Admission in B Pharm (Pharmacy - DSP 2022) started after MHT CET result that was declared on June 12, 2023.
Candidates passing D Pharm (Pharmacy Diploma) or selected course in BSc with approved subjects are eligible for admission in Direct Second Year B Pharmacy admission.
Candidates can also refer Provisional Seat Matrix for the Academic Year 2022-2023 and CAP round-wise cut off of previous year on the official website.
