MHT CET 2023 Engineering Round 3 Allotment - Direct Link to Check

Maharashtra Egineering CAP Round 3 Allotment 2023: Maharashtra State CET Cell is set to publish today i.e. Saturday August 12, 2023 on its official website fe2023.mahacet.org Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-III (Round 3 allotment result) of candidates who have registered for admission in First Year Engineering (FE) B.E. and B.Tech four year courses for the year 2023-24.
Students who are allotted seats in FE 2023 CAP Round 3 (last and final round) should note that date of reporting to the allotted institute and confirmation of admission is from August 13 to 16, 2023 up to 03:00 pm.
Candidates should also note that FE CAP Round 3 allotment result today has been published based on the options and choices submitted by the candidates from August 08 to 10, 2023, and available vacancies in the colleges chosen by the students.
1. Copy and paste the link given here to go to the official website: fe2023.mahacet.org.
2. Click on the link "CAP Round 3 Provisional Allotment List" in the Inmportant Links section of the Home Page.
3. Enter your Application ID which starts with EN23 and Date of Birth.
4. Click on Submit button to check your name and position.
1. Copy and paste the link given here to go to the official website: fe2023.mahacet.org.
2. Click on the link "CAP Round 3 Provisional Allotment List" in the Inmportant Links section of the Home Page.
3. Enter your Application ID which starts with EN23 and Date of Birth.
4. Click on Submit button to check your name and position.
Candidates, who did not get admission in FE 2023 CAP Round 1, 2 and 3, should note that they still have a chance of admission in case the seats remain vacant in a college/es.
Maharashtra CET Cell had published on July 25, 2023 the Allotment Result of CAP Round 1 and on August 03, 2023 result of CAP Round 2 of candidates who have registered for admission in First Year Engineering and Technology (BE and B Tech) courses. The Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-III was published on August 07, 2023.
• Display of the FE 23 Final Merit List of Maharashtra State/All India candidates on website: July 19, 2023.
• Display of Provisional Allotment of FE23 CAP Round - I: July 25, 2023
• Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-II: July 29, 2023
• Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of FE CAP Round 2 through candidate's Login by the Candidate: July 30 to August 01, 2023
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round II: August 03, 2023
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-III: August 12, 2023
• Reporting and confirmation FE CAP Round 3: August 13 to 16, 2023
• Display of the FE 23 Final Merit List of Maharashtra State/All India candidates on website: July 19, 2023.
• Display of Provisional Allotment of FE23 CAP Round - I: July 25, 2023
• Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-II: July 29, 2023
• Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of FE CAP Round 2 through candidate's Login by the Candidate: July 30 to August 01, 2023
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round II: August 03, 2023
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-III: August 12, 2023
• Reporting and confirmation FE CAP Round 3: August 13 to 16, 2023
Admission in First Year Engineering (FE) through CAP rounds is conducted for students who have appeared in and passed Maharashtra HSC Class 12th board exam or equivalent like ISC and CBSE Class 12th annual exam.
Maharashtra Engineering BE and BTech Counselling (FE 2023) starts after the declaration of MHT CET result that was declared on June 12, 2023.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.