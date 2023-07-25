Maharashtra Engineering FE 2023 Round 1 Allotment - Direct Link

Maharashtra Egineering CAP Round 1 Allotment 2023: Maharashtra State CET Cell has published today i.e. Tuesday July 25, 2023 on its official website fe2023.mahacet.org Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I (Round 1 allotment result) of candidates who have registered for admission in First Year Engineering (FE) B.E. and B.Tech four year courses for the year 2023-24.
Students who are allotted seats in FE CAP Round 1 should note that date of reporting to the allotted institute and confirmation of admission is July 26 to 28, 2023.
Candidates should also note that CAP Round 1 allotment result today will be published based on the options and choices submitted by the candidates from July 20 to 22, 2023, and available vacancies in the colleges chosen by the students.
1. Click here to go to the official website: fe2023.mahacet.org.
2. Click on the link "Check Provisional Allotment Status CAP Round 1" in the Inmportant Links section of the Home Page.
3. Enter your Application ID which starts with EN23 and Date of Birth.
4. Click on Submit button to check your name and position.
1. Click here to go to the official website: fe2023.mahacet.org.
2. Click on the link "Check Provisional Allotment Status CAP Round 1" in the Inmportant Links section of the Home Page.
3. Enter your Application ID which starts with EN23 and Date of Birth.
4. Click on Submit button to check your name and position.
Candidates should ote MHT CET Cell has confirmed date of release of FE23 CAP Round 1 result. It has not mentioned the specific time. As per previous records, however, FE 2023 CAP Round 1 result will be published any time by today evening.
Candidates should also note that Maharashtra CET Cell will publish CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment based on options and choices submitted by the candidates.
• Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website (For Maharashtra State/All India/NRI/OCI/PIO/CIWGC/FN candidates): June 24 to July 10, 2023 (Extended from July 3).
• Display of FE Provisional Merit List: July 14, 2023
• Display of the FE 23 Final Merit List of Maharashtra State/All India candidates on website: July 19, 2023.
• Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: July 19, 2023.
• Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of FE CAP Round I through candidate's Login by the Candidate: July 20 to 22, 2023
• Display of Provisional Allotment of FE23 CAP Round - I: July 25, 2023
• Reporting and confirmation FE CAP Round 1: July 26 to 28, 2023
• Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-II: July 29, 2023
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round II: August 3, 2023
• Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website (For Maharashtra State/All India/NRI/OCI/PIO/CIWGC/FN candidates): June 24 to July 10, 2023 (Extended from July 3).
• Display of FE Provisional Merit List: July 14, 2023
• Display of the FE 23 Final Merit List of Maharashtra State/All India candidates on website: July 19, 2023.
• Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: July 19, 2023.
• Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of FE CAP Round I through candidate's Login by the Candidate: July 20 to 22, 2023
• Display of Provisional Allotment of FE23 CAP Round - I: July 25, 2023
• Reporting and confirmation FE CAP Round 1: July 26 to 28, 2023
• Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-II: July 29, 2023
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round II: August 3, 2023
Admission in First Year Engineering (FE) through CAP rounds is conducted for students who have appeared in and passed Maharashtra HSC Class 12th board exam or equivalent like ISC and CBSE Class 12th annual exam.
Maharashtra Engineering BE and BTech Counselling (FE 2023) starts after the declaration of MHT CET result that was declared on June 12, 2023.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.