UGMAC 2023 Allotment: Registration, Choice Filling Start - Direct Link

BCECE UGMAC 2023 Seat Allotment: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) has started through official website (bceceadmissions.nic.in) from today i.e. Monday August 14, 2023 online registration-cum-choice filling for Under Graduate Medical Admission Seat Allotment (UGMAC 2023 Seat Allotment) conducted for admission in first year MBBS, BDS and BVSc courses for the year 2023-24.
Candidates should note that the last date of online registration, choice filling and locking for UGMAC 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment has been fixed as August 18, 2023.
During this period candidates participating in Bihar NEET UG Medical and Dental Counselling 2023 will be able to make choices and preferences of their colleges using Choice Filling option which has also started today along with online registration.
1. Click here to go to the official website: bceceadmissions.nic.in.
2. Click on the link “Registration & Choice Filling of UGMAC (MBBS/BDS/B.V.Sc) 2023.
3. Select “Under Graduate Medical Admission Counselling” under New Registration section on the right side of the Home Page.
4. Read the given instructions and click on “I Agree” checkbox to proceed.
5. Enter UGMAC ID and follow the instructions to complete the registration process.
1. Click here to go to the official website: bceceadmissions.nic.in.
2. Click on the link “Registration & Choice Filling of UGMAC (MBBS/BDS/B.V.Sc) 2023.
3. Select “Under Graduate Medical Admission Counselling” under New Registration section on the right side of the Home Page.
4. Read the given instructions and click on “I Agree” checkbox to proceed.
5. Enter UGMAC ID and follow the instructions to complete the registration process.
Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) had published on August 07, 2023 UGMAC 2023 Rank List, Merit List.
It has also published Seat Matrix to help the students with the distribution of seats in various medical and dental colleges of the state. Candidates are requested to carefully study the seat matrix before proceeding for Choice Filling.
Candidates should note that Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) will publish on August 22, 2023 the result of First Round of Seat Allotment, as per the UGMAC 2023 revised schedule.
Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) had started through official website (bceceadmissions.nic.in) from July 29, 2023 receiving online application and registration of candidates wishing to participate in Under Graduate Medical Admission Counselling (UGMAC 2023) conducted for admission in first year MBBS, BDS and BVSc courses.
1. Seat Matrix posting on website: August 07, 2023
2. Starting date of Online Registration and Choice filling for Seat Allotment: August 14, 2023
3. Last date of Online Registration, Choice filling for seat allotment and locking: August 18, 2023
4. 1st Round provisional seat allotment result publication date: August 22, 2023
5. Downloading of Allotment order and Choice Upgradation (1st Round): August 22 to 26, 2023
6. Documents Verification and Admission (First Round) : August 23 to 26, 2023
7. 2nd Round provisional seat allotment result publication date : Will be announced later
8. Downloading of Allotment order and Choice Upgradation (2nd Round) : Will be announced later
9. Documents Verification and Admission (Second Round): Will be announced later
1. Seat Matrix posting on website: August 07, 2023
2. Starting date of Online Registration and Choice filling for Seat Allotment: August 14, 2023
3. Last date of Online Registration, Choice filling for seat allotment and locking: August 18, 2023
4. 1st Round provisional seat allotment result publication date: August 22, 2023
5. Downloading of Allotment order and Choice Upgradation (1st Round): August 22 to 26, 2023
6. Documents Verification and Admission (First Round) : August 23 to 26, 2023
7. 2nd Round provisional seat allotment result publication date : Will be announced later
8. Downloading of Allotment order and Choice Upgradation (2nd Round) : Will be announced later
9. Documents Verification and Admission (Second Round): Will be announced later
Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has asked candidates to read carefully the prospectus of UGMAC Bihar NEET UG Counselling uploaded on the website.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.