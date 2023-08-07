UGMAC NEET UG 2023 Merit List, Rank Card - Direct Link

UGMAC BCECE 2023 Medical Counselling Bihar: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) is set to publish today i.e. Monday August 07, 2023 the Merit List and Rank Card of the students who have registered for Round 1 Counselling of NEET Under Graduate Medical Admission Counselling (UGMAC 2023) for MBBS, BDS, BVSc and AH in 2023-24.
After UGMAC Bihar 2023 Merit List and Rank Crad are published today Monday August 07, 2023, choice filling will start on the official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.
Candidates should note that the Merit List along with Rank Card will be in PDF format, and will be available for download directly.
1. Click here to go to official website: bceceadmissions.nic.in.
2. Click on "Download Rank Card of UGMAC-2023" under the Download section of the home page.
3. Enter UGMAC ID and Date of Birth, and click on Show Rank to check your status in the merit list.
4. Click "Download Merit List UGMAC 2023" to open it in PDF.
The Bihar Medical Admission Counselling body will start from Tuesday August 09, 2023 Online Registration-cum-Choice Filling, as per the Schedule for NEET UG Round 1 Counselling.
The last date of choice filling is August 14, 2023.
The Bihar Medical Admission Counselling body had earlier released Seat Matrix (details of vacant seats and vacancies) for UGMAC 2023. Candidates are advised to study carefully the seat matrix before proceeding for choice and option filling.
Candidates should note that BCECE said the round 1 seat allotment will be published on August 20, 2023.
It is important because seat allotment will be done on the basis of choices and options submitted by the candidates. The BCECE has confirmed the exact date and time of UGMAC Seat Allotment 2023.
"The seat allotment will be done on the basis of merit-cum-choice basis. 1st round Provisional Seat Allotment Order
will be made available on the board’s website on 20.08.2023", it said.
"Document verification/Admission will be done from August 21 to 24, 2023", the board said.
Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) had started through official website (bceceadmissions.nic.in) from July 29, 2023 receiving online application and registration of candidates wishing to participate in Under Graduate Medical Admission Counselling (UGMAC 2023) conducted for admission in first year MBBS, BDS and BVSc courses.
Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has asked candidates to read carefully the prospectus of UGMAC Bihar NEET UG Counselling uploaded on the website.
