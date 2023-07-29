UGMAC 2023 Registration Begins - Direct Link

BCECE UGMAC 2023 MBBS/BDS Counselling: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) has started through official website (bceceadmissions.nic.in) from today i.e. Saturday July 29, 2023 receiving online application and registration of candidates wishing to participate in Under Graduate Medical Admission Counselling (UGMAC 2023) conducted for admission in first year MBBS, BDS, BVSc and AH courses for the year 2023-24.
Candidates participating in Bihar NEET UG 2023 Medical and Dental Counselling should note that the last date of submitting online application and registration is till 10:00 PM on August 4, 2023.
Last date and time to pay counselling fees is till 11:59 PM on August 4, 2023.
Candidates will be able to edit thier application on August 5. Following this, the UGMAC 2023 Rank Card (Merit List) will be published on August 07, 2023.
1. Click here to go to the official website: bceceadmissions.nic.in.
2. Under online application form, click on "Online Portal of UGMAC-2023"
Click on the link “Registration & Choice Filling of UGMAC (MBBS/BDS/B.V.Sc) 2023.
3. Select “Under Graduate Medical Admission Counselling” under New Registration section on the right side of the Home Page.
4. Read the given instructions and click on “I Agree” checkbox to proceed.
5. Enter UGMAC ID and follow the instructions to complete the registration process.
Candidates participating in Bihar NEET UG 2023 Medical and Dental Counselling will also be able to make choices and preferences of their colleges using Choice Filling option which will start on August 09, 2023.
1. Seat Matrix posting on website: July 28, 2023
2. Starting date of Online Registration: July 29, 2023
3. Last date of Online Registration: August 04, 2023 till 10:00 PM
4. Last date of payment through Net Banking / Debit Card / Credit Card / UPI with final submission of the online Application Form of Registered candidate: August 04, 2023 till 11:59 PM
5. Online Editing of Application Form: August 05, 2023
6. Publication of Rank Card / Merit List: August 07, 2023
7. Proposed date for Choice filling and Counselling Programme: August 09, 2023
Candidates should note that Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) has not announced the date and time to release the result of UGMAC 2023 Seat Allotment.
"First and Second round seat allotment will be done Online. Candidates will be informed the details of counselling programme with the publication of merit list of UGMAC-2023", it said.
Eligibility criteria for counselling / admission, fee payment precedure, instructions and other details
for filling up online applications are available in the UGMAC 2023 prespectus which can be seen / downloaded from the Board's website: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.
