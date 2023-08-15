UP NEET UG 2023 Round 2 Schedule Out, Registration From Aug 16

Uttar Pradesh NEET UG Round 2 Counselling 2023: The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) has published the UP NEET UG 2023 Second Round Counselling Schedule for the year 2023-24 (NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 2 Date and Time) on its official website upneet.gov.in.
Accordingly, Online Registration for UP NEET UG 2023 Round 2 will start on August 16, 2023. Choice Filling will start on August 21, 2023 after the release of UP NEET UG Round 2 Merit List on August 19, 2023.
The last date of registration for UP NEET UG Round 12 Counselling is August 18, 2023 up to 05:00 pm server time. The last date for choice filling and locking is Ausgust 24, 2023, candidates should note.
According to the MBBS and BDS Admission Schedule announced by the DGME Uttar Pradesh, 2nd Round seat allotments result will be done on August 25/26, 2023.
"Results of UP NEET UG 2023 Round 2 will be released on August 25/26, 2023", DGME UP said.
Students will be required to download allotment letter and report at their Medical/Dental colleges from August 28 to September 02, 2023.
Choice filling will be done after the release of UP MBBS and BDS Round 2 Merit List by the candidates whose name appear in UP NEET UG Second Merit List. Date and schedule of choice filling is from August 21 to 24, 2023.
Candidates whose name appear in UP NEET UG Second Merit List should also note that downloading of allotment letter and Security Fee deposit date is from August 28 to September 02, 2023.
• Round 2 Online Registration start date: August 16, 2023
• Last date to apply: August 18, 2023
• UP NEET UG Round 2 Merit List release date: August 19, 2023
• Choice Filling/Locking: August 21 to 24, 2023.
• UP NEET UG Round 1 Seat allotment Result: August 25/26 2023.
• UP NEET UG Round 2 Allotment Letter Download Date: August 28 to September 02, 2023
The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) had published on August 03, 2023 the result of NEET UG 2023 First Round Counselling.
For participation in counselling, NEET UG 2023 candidates will have to register online by depositing Rs.2000/- online through the official website (upneet.gov.in).
Online registered candidates will have to get their documents verified at the nodal centres in person.
Candidates are required to deposit security fee (Rs.30,000/- for Government seat and Rs.200,000/- for Private Medica seat and Rs.100,000/- for Private Dental seats) as CTS Bank Draft in the name of "Director General Medical Education & Training Uttar Pradesh" payable at Lucknow.
