Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 2: Last Date of Application Today

Rajasthan NEET UG Medical and Dental Round 2 Counselling 2023: Rajasthan NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission/Counseling Board - 2023 has started thorugh its official website rajugneet2023.com from August 16, 2023 Online Registration for 2nd Round of Medical and Dental Counselling 2023.
1. Click here to go to the offficial website: rajugneet2023.com.
2. Click on "Fill Application Form" on the Main Menu.
3. Click on Registration.
4. Follow instructions and complete Online Application Form.
Only candidates who have cleared the NEET exam this year with scores mentioned in the notification are eligible to register online for Rajasthan NEET UG 2023 Counselling. The last date of registration and depositing application fees for round 2 counselling is Saturday August 19, 2023.
Start date for filling of on-line application form and deposition of required application fee: August 16, 2023.
Last date for submitting the on-line application form at the website: August 19, 2023 11.55 pm
Publishing of provisional list for verification (PwD, Defence/PM, STA, NRI): August 20, 2023
Document verification before the Board for PwD, Defence/PM, STA and NRI candidates (who have not been verified earlier): August 22, 2023
Choice Filling for Rajasthan NEET UG 2023 Second Round Counselling: August 21 to 25, 2023
Publishing of Provisional Seat Matrix: August 23, 2023
Publishing of Provisional Merit List (Round 2): August 23, 2023
Publishing of Second round allotment information on website (on-line): August 28, 2023
Printing of allotment letter, on-line, through website, by the candidates: Aug 29 to Sept 04, 2023
The Rajasthan Medical Counselling for round 1 had started in July 2023. The NEET UG 2023 First Round Merit List was published on July 29 and NEET 2023 First Round Seat Allotment result was published on August 04, 2023.
The candidates who are not satisfied with the allotlemtn in round 1 or have not got admission in second round can participate in Rajasthan NEET UG 2023 Counselling.
