Rajasthan NEET UG 2023 Merit List - Check Here

Rajasthan NEET UG 2023 Provisional Merit List: Rajasthan NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission/Counseling Board 2023 is set to publish on its official website rajugneet2023.com NEET UG Provisional Merit List 2023 today i.e. Saturday July 29, 2023.
Rajasthan MBBS and BDS Provisional Merit List 2023 will be released categorywise including State combined, OBC, MBC, EWS, SC, ST, STA.
Candidates who have registered for Rajasthan Medical and Dental Counselling can directly access the MBBS and BDS Merit List in PDF using the steps and direct link provided here.
Rajasthan Medical Counselling board had published on July 26, NEET UG 2023 Seat Matrix. Candidates should carefully study the seat matrix before proceeding for choice filling.
Candidates whose names will appear in the Merit List will be allowed to use Choice Filling option from July 28 to 31, 2023.
Candidates should note auto-locking of the choices and options filled will be done at 05:00 pm on July 31, 2023. They should therefore use option submission and choice filling before 05:00 PM on July 31.
1. Click here to go to the official website: rajugneet2023.com.
2. Click on 'NEET UG 2023 Provisional Merit List' under the Download Section of the Home Page.
3. The Merit List will be downloaded in PDF.
4. Check your name and other details.
The Rajasthan board will publish on August 04, 2023 the First Round Allotment Information based on the choices and options entered by the candidates.
"Printing of allotment letter, on-line, through website, by the candidates can be done from August 5 to 8, 2023", the board said.
Rajasthan Medical Counselling Board had on July 27, 2023 published the list of PwD, Defence/PM, NRI for document verification. The provisional merit list of PwD, Defence/PM, NRI will be published on July 30, 2023.
