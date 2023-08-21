Delhi’s Shame: Dy Director at Women and Child Dev Dept arrested for raping teen

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, Premoday Khakha, Deputy Director at Women and Child Development (WCD) Department, tortured and raped his dead friend’s 14-year-old daughter for months and impregnated her, according to the complaint filed with Delhi Police.
The victim was living at Khakha’s house after her father’s death, and he was acting as her guardian.
Khakha, instead of providing protection to his friend’s daughter sexually assaulted, tortured and raped her over months.
Worse still, Khakha’s wife Seema Rani was not only aware of the incident but also gave the victim abortion pills to hide the brutal act of her husband.
Khakha and Seema Rani both have been arrested by Delhi Police.
Khakha was also suspended from his post after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took cognizance of the brutal incident and sought the accused’s arrest and removal from his post.
Maliwal also criticised the Delhi Police for delaying action against Khakha.
“A government official holding the position of Deputy Director in the Women and Child Development Department in Delhi has been accused of sexual assault of a girl. The police have not arrested him yet. Delhi Police are issuing notices in this regard. Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson, Swati Maliwal, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
“Someone who was supposed to ensure the safety of daughters has turned into a predator. Where should girls go?” she wondered.
According to the FIR, the accused allegedly raped the girl several times between November 2020 and January 2021, when she was 14-years-old.
According to a statement by DCP (North) Sagar Singh, the FIR was registered under the Pocso Act on the survivor's complaint.
“The survivor said that she started living with a family friend, her guardian, after her father’s death from October 2020 to February 2021. She was sexually harassed, physically molested and repeatedly raped by the uncle under whose care and guardianship she was staying at his house. The survivor started having anxiety bouts and was admitted to a hospital a week back,” the police official said.
The official added that the girl opened up about the sexual abuse to the doctors after extensive counselling.
“She stated having panic attacks after undergoing the termination of pregnancy by the accused and his wife. A medical examination has been done and an investigation is on,” DCP Singh said.
