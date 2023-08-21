Why These Brahmin Intellectuals Not Happy With The Constitution Of India?

An article titled: "There’s a case for ‘we the people’ to embrace a new Constitution" written by Bibek Debroy, close aide and economic advisor to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, published by several national dailies in India.
The author suggests that a new constitution should be drafted and implemented. One cannot expect more from a right-wing supporter who, without any substantial reason is suggesting to change the constitution. One can also understand the abhorrent idea of such people who simply do not digest the credit given by national and international organizations as well as people to Baba Saheb Dr B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of Indian Constitution.
Today, the name of Baba Saheb Ambedkar has become a household name. The recognition given by international universities to the work and contribution of Baba Saheb Dr. B.R. Ambedkar is beyond their tolerance. The international universities feel proud in establishing chairs in the name of Dr. Ambedkar. More students are found researching the work of Dr. Ambedkar. The United Kingdom, Canadian universities installed bust of Dr. Ambedkar in the campus. More are under process to give full recognition to Dr. Ambedkar’s work. The fact is that not a single Brahmin intellectual could match intellectual caliber of Dr. Ambedkar.
Baba Saheb Dr B.R. Ambedkar was very much clear about the implementation of Indian constitution. Dr Ambedkar was also clear about the ruling class and their obnoxious mindset. Dr. Ambedkar was also clear that unless India becomes a Nation, the ruling class, mostly Brahmins, would not fully implement the constitution drafted by him. Having such apprehensions, Dr. Ambedkar wrote:
“However good a constitution may be, if those who are implementing it are not good, it will prove to be bad. However, bad a constitution may be, if those implementing it are good, it will prove to be good”.
It is a fact that Congress party and current ruling BJP never sincerely tried to implement the constitution drafted by Dr. Ambedkar. First and foremost, the majority of so-called Brahmin intellectuals in India are not mentally ready to accept the contribution of a Dalit icon. Dr. Ambedkar through his critical writings challenges Brahminical superstitions and bigotry which is livelihood of Brahmins in India (Dr. Ambedkar`s own words).
Dr. Ambedkar emphasizes on the ideals of Liberty, Equality and Fraternity which is written in the Preamble of the Indian Constitution. In his own words, he wrote that he embraced these ideals from his teacher, the Buddha. The constitution of Dr. Ambedkar is a roadblock for their dreadful agenda of ‘Hindutva’. Article 14 of the Indian constitution that guarantees equal protection before law for every one is a road block for the Brahmins and their agenda.
BJP and RSS want to change the flag of India. BJP and RSS want that everyone in India should profess only and only Hinduism and say Jai Sri Ram. Articles 25,26,27, and 28 say:
“No religion shall be given preference over the other. Citizens are free to preach, practices and propagate any religion of their choice."
These article are roadblock for the agenda of Brahmins, BJP and RSS in India.
Reservation as guaranteed in Indian constitution by Dr Ambedkar for socially and economically weaker sections of the society is a pain in their ass. It is in the nature of Brahmins of India to monopolize everything that is why they cannot mingle with other castes, especially the SCs/STs, Christians, Muslims, Sikhs. So, these ideals do not fit into their social, religious and cultural ethos.
Like Bibek Debroy, Arun Shourie, former BJP Minister, wrote a book namely “Worshiping a False Gods” which PRIMARILY focused on Dr Ambedkar`s Social, Political and Economic Philosophy. He burnt his hands. Arun Shourie proved a dangerous man for the BJP and ultimately, he was thrown into the dustbin by the BJP itself.
From time to time such nasty Brahmins under the benign protection and support would satisfy their intellectual hunger by making deplorable efforts to disparage the contributions of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar. By suggesting such undesirable ideas, they become a hero overnight among Brahmins in India and abroad. They start getting recognition among their own scheming clique. They are cowards and have no guts to attack on superstition and bigotry. They have no guts to expose the wealth of the Hindu temples. They even do not bother about their own caste people who are being cheated by Hindu saints.
The irony is that rich Brahmins have enslaved poor Brahmins and people like Bibek Debroy would never raise their voice. They are physically and mentally weak as not to stand by those who are weak, and oppressed; those who are mercilessly killed in day light; those who are constantly deprived from enjoying the fruits of economic growth of the country. They are pawns in the hands of those who just want to divide India on the basis of religion, and preserve political and economic power in their own hands. Can India become ‘Vishvaguru’ by dividing the country on the basis of religion? Let every wise citizen of India should ponder over it.
Two things are very clear from these so- called Brahmins intellectuals that they are anti-Dalits and anti-India by their own mindset so the BJP and RSS. Had this been not the case, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not have allowed such close aide to write such worthless article. They do not want that people belonging to the lower strata of the society should lead a respectable, decent life in India. They do not want social and economic empowerment of the SCs/STs. Christians, Muslims and Sikhs enshrined and safeguarded by Dr. Ambedkar in the constitution of India. They also do not want that any Dalit intellectual like Dr Ambedkar should be worshipped and respected all over the world for his intellectual endeavors. Dr. Ambedkar's thoughts and writings elevated the image of India across international social boundaries.
While keeping this in mind, the SCs/STs should be ready forever that their icons would be attacked by the so-called Brahmin intellectuals, though they would miserably fail in their lousy efforts.
Now, what is the duty of Dalit intellectuals teaching in colleges and universities in India is to prove their writings worthless. This is what Dr. Ambedkar wanted from an educated class of Dalits. What is the duty of Dalit social activist is to expose such disgraceful Brahmin intellectuals at every public platform with facts. Let me warn you, no Dalit MLA or MP sitting in the Parliament with your priceless vote would come forward to criticize such mischievous Brahmins.
L.R. Balley, editor Bheem Patrika has rightly said:
“The constitution of India is a sacred book that protects the rights of oppressed people. If the constitution is changed, it will be a social, economic and judicial blunder. It would also be a direct assault on the ideal of Liberty, Equality, and Fraternity”.
So let us protect constitution, let us make every effort to expose worthless Brahmin intellectuals who are behind such lethal agenda.
[The writer, Dr. Rahul Kumar Balley, is PhD from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). He is a freelance columnist and writes on social, political and international issues.]
