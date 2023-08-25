logo

 

In a video that surfaced on social media Friday, Tripta Tyagi is seen arrogantly sitting on a chair in a classroom and calling students one by one and asking them to slap a Muslim classmate. Read More

Friday August 25, 2023 11:04 PM, ummid.com News Network

Clamour for UP teacher's arrest who made kids slap Muslim student in viral video

Lucknow: A strong appeal has been made to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath to arrest and prosecute Tripta Tyagi, a teacher of Neha Public School in Muzaffarnagar's in Khabbarpur village, who is seen in a viral video asking kids to slap a Muslim student.

"A heinous crime"

"This is a heinous crime, not a mistake", Congress National Spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said demanding Tyagi's arrest.

"Tripta Tyagi should be immediately arrested as her only place is in jail. Her's is a heinous crime, not a mistake", she said.

"Kya kar rehe ho tum. Zor se maro na. (What are you doing? Can't you slap him a bit harder?)", Tyagi is seen telling a student.

In one instance, she also asked one of the students to "hit him on his waist" after he had already slapped the Muslim student on his face.

"I have declared jitne bhi Mohammedan bachhe hai..." the teacher was caught saying on camera while she called the rest of the class one after the other to take turns hitting the Muslim student.

Ravi Shankar, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Khatauli, confirmed the shameful incident and said the viral video is from Khabbarpur village under Mansurpur Police Station area.

"We have taken cognisance of the video. Based on preliminary inquiry, the video is from Khabbarpur village under Mansurpur Police Station area. The woman seen in the video runs a school from her home", the DSP said.

Shubham Shukla, an official of the Department of Basic Education, said a team has been formed to investigate the two teachers and the school's management.

"The Mansurpur Police will investigate the case", he said.

The student's father meanwhile said he does not want to file any complaint against the school authorities.

 

