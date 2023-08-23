“The mission is on schedule”: ISRO as Chandrayaan-3 hours away from kissing the Moon

Chandrayaan 3 Live: The Mission is on schedule, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said as Chandrayaan-3 prepares to meet the Earth’s nearest neighbour at 06:04 PM Wednesday August 23, 2023.
“The mission is on schedule. Systems are undergoing regular checks. Smooth sailing is continuing”, ISRO wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
“The Mission Operations Complex (MOX) is buzzed with energy and excitement!” it added.
The ISRO has planned a live telecast of the landing operations which will begin at 17:20 Hrs. IST on August 23, 2023.
ISRO had earlier shared the images of the Moon captured by the Lander Position Detection Camera (LPDC) from an altitude of about 70 km, on August 19, 2023.
LPDC images assist the Lander Module in determining its position (latitude and longitude) by matching them against an onboard moon reference map.
The spacecraft with an orbiter, lander and a rover lifted off on 14 July. ISRO has been lifting the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft into orbits farther and farther away from Earth since its launch.
India's unmanned Moon mission, Chandrayaan 3, successfully entered the Moon's orbit on August 06, 2023, marking a significant milestone as India aims a soft landing on the lunar surface today on August 23.
If successful, India will be the first country to land near the Moon’s little-explored South Pole, and only the fourth to achieve a soft landing on the Moon, after the US, the former Soviet Union of Russia and China.
Earlier, Russia's Luna-25 was in a race with India's Chandrayaan-3 to land on the Moon's South Pole. Luna-25 however crashed into the Moon on August 20, 2023 - just a day before its scheduled landing on August 21, 2023.
The Chandrayaan 3 spacecraft has taken much longer to reach the Moon than the manned Apollo missions of the 1960s and 1970s, which arrived in a matter of days.
The Indian rocket used is much less powerful than the United States' Saturn V and instead the probe orbited the earth five or six times elliptically to gain speed, before being sent on a month-long lunar trajectory.
After the spacecraft orbited the Earth for more than a week, it was sent into the translunar orbit on Tuesday through a slingshot maneuver. The third in India’s program of lunar exploration, Chandrayaan-3 is expected to build on the success of its earlier Moon missions.
It comes 13 years after the country’s first Moon mission in 2008, which discovered the presence of water molecules on the parched lunar surface and established that the Moon has an atmosphere during daytime.
Chandrayaan 2, which also comprised an orbiter, a lander and a rover, was launched in July 2019 but it was only partially successful. Its orbiter continues to circle and study the Moon even today, but the lander-rover failed to make a soft landing and crashed during touchdown.
Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) Chief Sreedhara Panicker Somanath has said they have carefully studied the data from its crash and carried out simulation exercises to fix the glitches in Chandrayaan-3, which weighs 3,900kg and cost 6.1bn rupees ($75m; £58m).
The lander (called Vikram, after ISRO founder, weighs about 1,500kg and carries within its belly the 26kg rover which is named Pragyaan, the Sanskrit word for wisdom.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.