UGMAC 2023 Seat Allotment Published - Direct Link to Download

UGMAC Seat Allotment 2023: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) has published on its official website bceceadmissions.nic.in result of the First Round Seat Allotment for NEET Under Graduate Medical Admission Counselling (UGMAC 2023) for MBBS, BDS, BVSc and AH today i.e Thursday Augusy 24, 2023.
BCECE has also made active on its official website today the link to download UGMAC 2023 Seat Allotment Letter (Order) of first round.
Candidates should note that downloading of Allotment order / Booking of Slots for Document Verification and Choice Upgradation (1st Round) should be done from Aug 25 to 29, 2023.
1. Click here to go to official website: bceceadmissions.nic.in.
2. Click on "Download Provisional Allotment Order of UGMAC 2023 First Round".
3. Log-in using UGMAC ID and Password.
4. Enter your date of birth and Security Code.
5. Click on Submit Button to complete Choice Filling.
1. Click here to go to official website: bceceadmissions.nic.in.
2. Click on "Download Provisional Allotment Order of UGMAC 2023 First Round".
3. Log-in using UGMAC ID and Password.
4. Enter your date of birth and Security Code.
5. Click on Submit Button to complete Choice Filling.
Candidates who have registered for Bihar MBBS/BDS Counselling for the year 2023-24 should note that Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) was supposed to publish the NEET UG 2023 Round 1 Allotment Result on August 22, 2022. It however released it today on Thursday Aug 24, 2023.
Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) had started through official website (bceceadmissions.nic.in) from August 14, 2023 online registration-cum-choice filling for Under Graduate Medical Admission Seat Allotment (UGMAC 2023 Seat Allotment) conducted for admission in first year MBBS, BDS and BVSc courses for the year 2023-24.
The last date of online registration, choice filling and locking for UGMAC 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment was fixed as August 18, 2023.
BCECE published today the UGMAC allotment result based on the choices filled by the candidates.
Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) had published on August 07, 2023 UGMAC 2023 Rank List, Merit List.
It has also published Seat Matrix to help the students with the distribution of seats in various medical and dental colleges of the state.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.