Maha NEET 2023: BAMS, BUMS, BHMS Admission Schedule Published

Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 BAMS, BUMS, BHMS Admission: The Maharashtra CET Cell Thursday August 24, 2023 published on its official website cetcell.net.in Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 Counselling (CAP Round) Schedule to be conducted for admission in BUMS, BAMS, BHMS (AYUSH courses Group B) and BPTH, BOTH, BASLP, B P&O (Paramedical Courses Group C) for the year 2023-24.
According to the NEET UG Counselling Schedule for BUMS, BAMS, BHMS (AYUSH courses Group B) and BPTH, BOTH, BASLP, B P&O (Paramedical Courses Group C), the CET Cell will release on September 09, 2023 the Seat Matrix (State Quota) 2023 of CAP Round 1.
The schedule further said that Online Preference Form (Choice) Filling process for these courses will be done from September 09 to 12, 2023 up to 11:59 pm.
"Based on choices and options filled and submitted by the candidates, CAP Round 1 Selection List of BUMS, BAMS and BHMS (AYUSH Courses/Group B) and BPTH, BOTH, BASLP, B P&O (Paramedical Courses/Group C) will be published on September 14, 2023”, the CET Cell said.
Maharashtra CET Cell conducts MBBS, BDS, BUMS and counselling for other medical and dental course after the declaration of NEET result.
The CET Cell started through its official website cetcell.net.in from July 24, 2023 Online Registration for NEET UG 2023 Counselling conducted for Admission in Health Science Courses MBBS / BDS / BAMS / BHMS / BUMS / BPTh / BOTh / BASLP / BP&O /B.Sc (Nursing).
The Maharashtra CET Cell though started the registration of all medical courses together and also released the Common Merit List on July 31, 2023. It however conducted the counselling for MBBS and BDS first.
Accordingly, the CET Cell published the First Selection List for MBBS (Medical) and BDS (Dental) on August 04, 2023. The CET Cell will release the Second and Third Selection Lists of MBBS and BDS students (Group A) on August 29 and September 15, 2023.
The Selection List for BUMS, BHMS, BAMS (AYUSH Courses/Group B) and BPTH, BOTH, BASLP, B P&O (Paramedical Courses/Group C) will be released separately as per the above schedule.
Candidates who wish to take admission in AYUSH and Allied Courses should note that the Maharashtra CET Cell has also published today date and schedule of CAP Round 2 and 3 on the official website.
Candidates who do not get admission in CAP Round 1 or are not happy with the allotted seat can participate in the consequent rounds as per the published schedule.
