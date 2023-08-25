Maharashtra Pharmacy Round 2 Allotment 2023 - Direct Link

Maharashtra Pharmacy (B. Pharmacy/Pharm. D) Admission 2023 Round 2: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell is set to publish on its official website ph2023.mahacet.org today i.e. Friday August 25, 2023 Provisional Allotment result of CAP Round 2 for the candidates who have applied for Admission in First Year B Pharmacy and Pharm D courses for the year 2023-24.
Maharashtra CET Cell had published PH 2023 Provisional Merit List of candidates on August 03, 2023, and PH23 Final Merit List on August 08, 2023.
The CET Cell published Pharmacy Round 1 Allotment result on August 14, 2023. To fill the vacant seats after CAP Round 1, the CET Cell started CAP Round 2 with the release of Seat Matrix (Details of vacant seats for Round 2) on August 20, 2023.
After releasing the Seat Matrix for Round 2, the CET Cell asked students to submit their college options and preferences from August 21 to 23, 2023.
PH 2023 CAP Round 2 allotment result published today will be based on options and choices submitted by the candidates before the due date.
1. Click here to go to the official website: ph2023.mahacet.org.
2. Click on the link "CAP Round 2 Provisional Allotment Result" right in the middle of the page.
3. Enter your Application ID starting with PH23 and Date of Birth.
4. Click on Submit button to check your name and position.
Candidates who have been allotted seat in Pharmacy (B Pharm and Pharm D) CAP Round 2 should confirm their admission from August 26 to 28, 2023.
Maharashtra CET Cell had started online registration of students seeking admission in B Pharmacy or Pharm D courses from July 11, 2023. The last date of registration was originally fixed as July 20, 2023. It was however later extended multiple times, last time till July 31, 2023.
• Display of the PH 2023 Provisional Merit List for Maharashtra State/All India Candidate on website: August 03, 2023.
• Display of B Pharm and Pharm D Final Merit List of Maharashtra State/All India Candidates on website: August 08, 2023.
• Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for PH 23 CAP Round 2: August 20, 2023.
• Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round II through candidate’s Login by the Candidate: August 21 to 23, 2023.
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round 2: August 25, 2023.
• Reporting to the Allotted Institute and Confirmation of Admission by submitting required documents and payment of fee after CAP Round II: August 26 to 28, 2023.
• Display of seat matrix and vacant seat details for CAP Round III: August 29, 2023.
Admission in First Year Pharmacy course through CAP rounds is conducted for students who have appeared in and passed Maharashtra HSC Class 12th board exam or equivalent like ISC and CBSE Class 12th annual exam.
Besides clearing the 12th exam, the students participating in Maharashtra Pharmacy Counselling should also have passed MHT CET 2023 (PCB) or NEET (UG) 2023 – the two medical entrance exams conducted by the respective authorities.
Candidates who do not get admission in CAP Round 1 should note that CAP Round 2 will be conducted for such candidates. The Maharashtra CET Cell will soon publish the CAP Round 2 schedule on its website.
