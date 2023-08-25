UP NEET UG 2023 Round 2 Allotment Today - Direct Link

UP NEET UG 2023 Second Round Allotment Result: Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) is set to publish on its official website upneet.gov.in today i.e. Friday August 25, 2023 UP NEET UG 2023 Allotment List of the Second Round of Counselling conducted for admission in First Year MBBS (MBBS) and BDS (Dental) courses.
UP NEET UG 2023 Second Allotment List in PDF can be downloaded from Uttar Pradesh Medical Admission once it is released on the official website upneet.gov.in.
Candidates whose name appear in UP NEET UG 2023 Second Merit List and who are now allotted seats of their choice should also note that downloading allotment letter and Security Fee deposit date is from August 28 to September 02, 2023.
Candidates should also note that if they are satisfied with the allotted seat they need to confirm admission before September 02, 2023.
1. Click here to go to official website: upneet.gov.in.
2. Click on the link marked as 'Seat Info" on the Menu of the home page, and select "Allotted and Vacant Seat".
3. Click on NEET UG Counselling 2023 and then on "Institute-wise allotted candidates Second Round".
4. Slect Institute and Click on submit to see the allotted college.
Candidates who have registered for Uttar Pradesh MBBS and BDS Counselling for the year 2023-24 should note that the Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) has just confirmed date (August 25/26), and not the time, to publish the MBBS / BDS Round 1 Allotment List. It will however release it by today evening.
Online registration for UP NEET UG Second Round of Counselling began from August 16, 2023. The last date of registration was August 18, 2023.
DGME UP had released on August 19, 2023 Second List of Candidates (UP NEET UG Second Merit List) who had registered for the 2nd Round of Counselling conducted for admission in MBBS and BDS Courses for the year 2023-24.
Candidates whose names appeared in the UP NEET Second Merit List were asked to use choice filling facility from August 21 to 24, 2023. Candidates should note that UP NEET Second Round Allotment will be done today based on the choices and options submitted by the candidates whose name appeared in UP NEET UG 2023 Second Round Merit List.
For participation in counselling, NEET UG 2023 candidates will have to register online by depositing Rs.2000/- online through the official website (upneet.gov.in).
Online registered candidates will have to get their documents verified at the nodal centres in person.
Candidates are required to deposit security fee (Rs.30,000/- for Government seat and Rs.200,000/- for Private Medica seat and Rs.100,000/- for Private Dental seats) as CTS Bank Draft in the name of "Director General Medical Education & Training Uttar Pradesh" payable at Lucknow.
