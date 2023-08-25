Will Japanese scientists' 40 years of quest with aliens bear fruits?

[Image for representation purpose.]
Mumbai: Japanese scientists are waiting for a response from aliens which they had sent forty years ago and they believe are near to receiving a response.
However, there are fewer chances as a message from our Earth was sent to a star Altair with only an hour window to hear the message.
Japanese astronomers Masaki Morimoto and Hisashi Hirabayashi sent a message into the cosmos — about what humans are — using a telescope at Stanford University and sent a message to Altair, — 16.7 light years away — believing that there could be life forty years ago.
A team led by Shinya Narusawa at the University of Hyogo used a large Japanese telescope to try and see if there was any response.
According to the researchers, it is conceivable a reply would come around now, given the distance to the star and the time that has elapsed.
Narusawa believed that aliens are out there and that the message could have really been sent towards alien life around the distant star.
"A large number of exoplanets have been detected since the 1990s. Altair may have a planet whose environment can sustain life", Narusawa told Japanese newspaper The Asahi Shimbun.
"A large number of exoplanets have been detected since the 1990s. Altair may have a planet whose environment can sustain life", Narusawa told Japanese newspaper The Asahi Shimbun.
Despite efforts, those involved may not be disappointed because of the seriousness of contacting the aliens.
Hirabayashi admitted that the pair had been drunk when they came up with the idea of sending the message, according to Gizmodo, a science fiction website reported in 2008.
"I believe in aliens, but they are very difficult to find," he had said then.
"I believe in aliens, but they are very difficult to find," he had said then.
He had received an array of messages from schoolchildren about the message, which had made sending it worth it, he was quoted as saying.
So far, there have been thousands of exoplanets discovered — lurking outside our solar system with experts hoping that there may be life in some of them.
A number of astronomers in other parts of the world have taken efforts to find the existence of extraterrestrial life alongside finding another home for humans.
However there have been a little success in this regard though there have been claimed that the United States has a clear clue of aliens with some even claiming that it has a "deal with them".
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.