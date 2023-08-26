Gujarat govt made payments to Adani Power without bills: Congress

New Delhi: In a sensational claim, the Congress Party Saturday claimed that the BJP government in Gujarat made for five years payments to Adani Power Mundra Limited (APMuL) without bills and necessary documents.
In a press conference Saturday, Gujarat Congress chief Shaktisinh Gohil also shared with the media a document wherein the state government admitted of the serious lapses.
"Adani Power Mundra Limited procured coal but did not furnish the evidence (invoice, documents, etc.) of price bidding and was paid in excess without checks and balances", Gohil said.
Gohil also said that a letter was written on behalf of Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL) to Adani Power Mundra Limited, according to which Adani Power has not handed over the documents despite being paid Rs.13,802 crores over the period of five years.
Gohil also claimed that the Gujarat government made excess payment of Rs.3,900 crore to Adani Power.
The Congress leader called lapses a "textbook case of corruption, money laundering, loot of public money and above all, a classic case of cronyism that the Prime Minister and his government represent."
Gohil also demanded a probe by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and other agencies into the "massive scam."
"Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL) realised it made an excess payment of Rs 3,900 crore to Adani Power only after US-based Hindenburg Research exposed alleged wrongdoings of Adani Group", Gohil claimed.
The Gujarat government denied the allegations against Adani Power.
"Thesw allegations are misleading. The payments made to Adani Power were only interim and not final", Gujarat Government Spokesperson and Cabinet Minister Rushikesh Patel said.
