AMD unpacks RX 7700 XT, 7800 XT GPUs - Explore

Mumbai: AMD has revealed its much-anticipated mid-range offerings in the Radeon RX 7000 series of graphics cards - RX 7800 XT and RX 7700 XT, at Gamescom 2023 held Friday August 25, 2023.
The new cards will be launched on September 6, 2023.
Filling the gap between AMD RX 7900 XT and RX 7600 XT, the company's new RX 7700 XT and 7800 XT GPUs are set to challenge Nvidia’s RTX 4060 Ti and RTX 4070, and will take us a lot closer to next-gen 2K gaming at the $400 price point mark - Radeon RX 7800 XT at $499 and RX 7700 XT at $449.
Both graphics cards exhibit the capacity to maintain an average frame rate exceeding 60fps in the latest games, even at 1440p resolution, while operating with maximal settings and without resorting to any elaborate upscaling techniques, at least according to AMD, according to The Verge.
This performance evaluation applies to even challenging PC ports like The Last of Us Part I and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, which is impressive.
Moreover, AMD claimed that both the graphics cards attain an average of over 100fps in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II game.
AMD also revealed additional details of its upcoming FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 (FSR3) Technology, which is AMD's version of Nvidia's DLSS3.
FSR3 includes frame generation technology, which AMD calls Fluid Motion Frames and can nearly double your frame rate.
This, combined with super resolution upscaling, can provide near tripling of frame rates in titles such as Forspoken. AMD will also be introducing Anti-Lag+, which is a driver-based feature to reduce latency, according to GSMArena.
FSR3 will be compatible with Radeon 5000, 6000, and 7000 series graphics cards, although AMD recommends using on 6000 and 7000 series cards for the best results.
The technology will also work with Nvidia cards, with AMD claiming support for 20-series, 30-series, and 40-series cards although the last two will provide best results. No word on compatibility with older cards or cards from Intel.
