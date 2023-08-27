Application opens for Amazon’s free Machine Learning (ML) course, Last date Sep 6

Mumbai: Amazon India has invited applications from Engineering students for the 3rd edition of its Machine Learning (ML) Summer School to be held in September 2023.
Amazon’s Machine Learning (ML) Summer School is a Programme designed to give students comprehensive access to key ML technologies and industry practices from scientists at Amazon, making them industry-ready for a career in this industry.
The ML Summer School offers Engineering Graduates an immersive experience in Machine Learning (ML).
The Programme has eight modules spanning four weekends in September and is offered free of cost.
With this Programme, Amazon aims to create a strong academic and practical foundation in topics such as -- Supervised Learning, Deep Neural Networks, Probabilistic Graphical Models, Dimensionality Reduction, and Unsupervised Learning.
Launched in 2021, the Amazon ML Summer School has shown impressive growth, drawing a whopping 17,500 registrations in 2022 from Engineering students across India.
The ML Summer School 2023 will be held on September 16, 17, 23, 24, 30, and October 1,7 and 8, 2023.
For the 2023 edition, the programme has been expanded to include students from any recognized institute in India, and promises an even more significant influx of participants.
The registration for Amazon’s ML Summer School began on August 22 and will continue till September 06, 2023.
Engineering students currently studying in Bachelor's / Master's / PhD course from any recognised institute of India and expected to graduate in 2024 or 2025 are eligible to enrol for the free ML training.
Selection of the candidates will be held based on online test which will be held at 11:00 am on September 09, 2023. Selected students will be informed on September 13, 2023.
Follow the link given below to learn more about Amazon ML Summer School and registration: https://amazonmlsummerschoolindia.splashthat.com
