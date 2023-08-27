Edge flags Chrome as Virus - Microsoft, Google browser war turns uglier

Mumbai: The browser war to dominate internet landscape is at its lowest as Microsoft Edge in a n attempt to keep users away from Google Chrome flagging it as malware aka virus.
Microsoft Internet Explorer was once a household name. However, with the entry of Google IE lost its dominance. As per the latest figure while the market share of Microsoft Edge which replaced Internet Explorer is 5.14%, that of Google Chrome is highest at 63.55%.
To regain its lost glory, Microsoft is using different “techniques”, and the latest being marking Chrome as malware or virus that can harm user’s devices.
According to Gizmochina, users are warned when they try to download ChromeSetup.exe, the installation file for Google Chrome, as malware using Microsoft Edge.
Microsoft Edge’s built-in security feature is designed to protect users from harmful files, but it appears to have incorrectly identified ChromeSetup.exe as a threat. This error has been observed in one out of five Microsoft Edge 116 stable installations, it said.
The users when try to download Chrome using Microsoft Edge, they are prompted with a warning message:
“ChromeSetup.exe could harm your device. Do you want to keep it anyway?”
“ChromeSetup.exe could harm your device. Do you want to keep it anyway?”
The message appears with two options - “Keep” or “Delete” the downloaded file.
Also, when users try to access Chrome through Edge and use Microsoft’s Bing search engine, they are presented with several prompts discouraging them from downloading Chrome.
Like when searching for Chrome on Bing, Microsoft Edge prompts users to keep using Edge instead. The prompt reads:
“There’s no need to download a new web browser. Microsoft recommends using Microsoft Edge for a fast, secure, and modern web experience that can help you save time and money. Try it now.”
“There’s no need to download a new web browser. Microsoft recommends using Microsoft Edge for a fast, secure, and modern web experience that can help you save time and money. Try it now.”
If the users skip this prompt, another one appears, that reads:
“Microsoft Edge runs on the same technology as Chrome, with the added trust of Microsoft. Browse securely now.”
“Microsoft Edge runs on the same technology as Chrome, with the added trust of Microsoft. Browse securely now.”
Microsoft has so far not clarified why the Edge is flagging Chrome Setup file (ChromeSetup.exe) as potentially harmful. The warning is not widespread, and it is possible that the tech giant has already fixed the issue, Gizmochina said in its report.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.