UGC NET June 2023 Answer Key, Question Papers with Responses released

UGC NET June 2023 Answer Key: The National Testing Agencey (NTA) has released on UGC NET official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in the Answer Keys (provisional) of UGC NET June 2023.
The NTA has also published the Question Papers with responses of the candidates who appeared for the UGC NET 2023 held in June this year.
While releasing the UGC NET Answer Keys, the NTA said in case of any error, objections can be raised till July 08, 2023.
1. Click here to go to official website: ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
2. Click on 'View Question Paper and Challenge Provisional Answer Key'.
3. Log in using application number and password or date of birth.
4. Click on the appropriate link to download Question Paper with responses and Answer Sheet.
"Candidates may “login and click link for display of their question papers and responsesattempted. This facility will remain available till 08.07.2023 (08:00 pm) only", the NTA said.
Candidates are advised to save their respective question papers and responsesattemptedfor future reference", the NTA said.
"The National Testing agency has also uploaded the provisional Answer keys for candidates to challenge on the NTA website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.The procedure (as enclosed) for challenge of Answer Keys may be referred for the purpose", the NTA said.
"The candidates, who are not satisfied with the Answer Key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of ₹200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee.", the NTA added.
The National Testing Agency conducted UGC - NET June 2023 in 83 subjects (List is attached as Annexure – I) in 02 phases panning over 09 days in 18 shifts in 181 cities across the country for 6,39,069 candidates. Phase I was conducted from 13th June 2023 to 17th June 2023, Phase II was conducted from 19th June 2023 to 22nd June 2023.
The UGC NET June 2023 result is likely to be declared later this mont.
