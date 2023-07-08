Vehicles torched in Manipur a day after four including cop shot dead

Imphal: A mob torched two vehicles in Imphal West district while an exchange of fire was reported in Imphal East district, as violence continued in Manipur Saturday a day after four including a cop was shot dead.
A group of people burnt two private vehicles at Mahabali Road near the historic Kangla fort as they suspected those four-wheelers were being used for ferrying household goods to a particular ethnic community on Friday night, they said.
The police intervened and the mob dispersed. Drivers of both vehicles managed to flee and there was no casualty, according to news agency PTI.
On Friday, four people, including a police commando, were killed and several others injured in separate incidents in Bishnupur district.
While the policeman was killed in a gunfight with suspected militants at Moirang Turel Mapan in the evning, the other were killed in the morning on Friday in Kangvai, Songdo and Awang Lekhai villages that share borders with Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts.
With the latest killings, the death toll in the Maniour ethnic unrest which began in May to 127.
Churachandpur superintendent of police (SP) Karthik Malladi said the exchange of fire began around 1.30am when armed miscreants from one group allegedly attacked villages belonging to another.
“Two men died and three were injured in the violence that broke out early on Friday at Kangvai, near the border between Churachandpur and Bishnupur districts,” he said.
Since May 3, the northeastern state has been gripped by ethnic clashes – primarily between the tribal Kukis, which mostly reside in the hill districts, and majority Meiteis, the dominant community in Imphal Valley.
There are also reports of attacks on a number of churches, and daylight looting of properties owned by Kukis.
