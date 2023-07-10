Is craze for ChatGPT short lived?

Washington: Is ChatGPT craze short lived? Experts are wondering as the popular AI chatbot’s traffic and app download are experiencing decline in the recent days.
Worldwide traffic to ChatGPT’s website witnessed a 9.7% decrease in June, according to data shared by internet analytics firm Similarweb with The Washington Post.
Also in the same month, app tracker Sensor Tower observed a decline in downloads of ChatGPT’s iOS client after reaching its peak earlier in the month.
The recent decrease in ChatGPT traffic and app download signify the first decline in user engagement for the chatbot. Engadget reached out to OpenAI for comment, but the company did not respond immediately.
The waning interest in ChatGPT is said to be part of a broader industry trend. Similarweb’s data shows that traffics to the desktop and mobile websites of Microsoft Bing, Google Bard, and Character.AI too have shown decline in recent months.
For example, Microsoft experienced a sudden surge in traffic to its search engine between February and March soon after Bing AI launch. But, monthly traffic to the website steadily declined since then, returning to nearly the pre-GPT-4 levels after Microsoft revamped Bing.
There are multiple factors attributed to this traffic decline. One potential factor contributing to the decline, as suggested by The Washington Post, could be the end of the school year. With college students on summer break, there might be fewer young adults utilizing ChatGPT for academic purposes such as writing papers.
Another possible reason could be certain companies, like Samsung, imposing restrictions on the use of AI chatbots by their employees due to concerns about data breaches.
Though the waning interest in ChatGPT which had created a storm few months ago is surprising, some industry experts feel that OpenAI, now owned by Microsoft, may view the reduced usage of the public version of ChatGPT as a positive outcome. For, its CEO, Sam Altman, has earlier said that operating the service comes at a significant cost for the organization.
