Nomination open for National Award to Teachers 2023

New Delhi: Union Ministry of Education has invited applications from deserving candidates for National Award to Teachers 2023.
Candidates applying for the teacher award should note that applications should be submitted only in online mode submitted using the link given on the official website.
No application will be accepted in physical, email or postal mode, candidates should note.
Candidates should note that the last date of application is July 30, 2023.
Candidates should also note that the nomination can be submitted by teachers mainly of ITI, Polytechnic. NSTI, PMKVY and Higher Education Institutions.
The awards will be conferred for two categories.
Teachers imparting Vocational Training ITI, Polytechnic. NSTI, PMKVY Institutions and Entrepreneurship Development have been categorised in Category 1.
University and College teachers imparting Higher Education have been categorised in Category 2.
1. Click here to go to the official website: nat.aicte-india.org.
2. Click on the box titled “Call for Nominations! Last Date July 30, 2023”.
3. On the Registration page, click on the Category of your choice.
4. Sign-up and complete the registration.
Candidates have been asked to submit a “Citation” within 800 words that should explain Teaching Learning Effectiveness, Research, Innovation and Entrepreneurship, Sponsored Research, Faculty Development Program, Consultancy, Outreach Activities etc.
Candidates are asked to carefully read the User Manual and Guidelines published on the website in case of any query.
