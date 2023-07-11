West Bengal Local Election 2023 Result: Mamata Banerji led TMC continues consolidating its lead across West Bengal even as counting of votes in the state's local body election is still underway.
According to the trends at 02:00 pm, TMC is leading in 6,550 Gram Panchayat, 261 Gram Samitis and 22 Zila Parishads.
The CPI(M) which on the other hand is now leading in 854 Gram Panchayats as against BJP's 1,386.
The Congress is a distant 3rd with a lead in 384 Gram Panchayats. Independents and others are ahead in 1,626 Gram Panchayats.
In Gram Samiti and ZP elections, TMC is dominating and CPI(M), BJP and Congress are so far nowhere in race.
11:15 am: The TMC has further consolidated its lead across West Bengal even as counting of votes in the state's local body election is still underway.
According to the trends at 11:15 am, TMC is leading in 3,443 Gram Panchayat, 261 Gram Samitis and 22 Zila Parishads.
The CPI(M) which was lagging behind the BJP in early round of vote counting is now leading in 255 Gram Panchayats as against BJP's 235.
The Congress is a distant 3rd with a lead in 65 Gram Panchayats. Independents and others are ahead in 145 Gram Panchayats.
10:45 am: The ruling Trinamool Congress Party (TMC) is on its course to sweep the West Bengal Gram Panchayat, Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections held on Saturday July 8, 2023.
There are a total of 63,229 Gram Panchayat, 9,730 Panchayat Samiti and 928 Zila Parishad where elections were held to elect new members.
The polling that held across the state was marred by violence, and the state was forced to order re-polling in a number of local bodies on Monday.
The counting of votes began today and as per the trends, TMC is leading in as many as 2595 Gram Panchayat, 260 Gram Samiti and 22 Zila Parishads.
The BJP on the other hand is ahead in 22 Gram Panchayat whereas it is not in race in any of the Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad.
The CPI(M) which ruled West Bengal for more than 30 years, is ahead in just 5 Gram Panchayats whereas not in race in any of the Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad.
The Congress party is leading in just 3 Gram Panchayats whereas not in race in any of the Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad.
The last date for filing nominations was Thursday, June 15. The three-tier panchayat polls across 20 districts and two-tier polls in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts were held in a single phase on July 8.
As many as 18 people were killed in the election related related violence. Repolling was ordered in more than 600 booths.
