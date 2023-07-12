logo

 

Welcome Guest! You are here: Home » Sports

FIFA bars Saudi's Al Nassr FC from registering new players

FIFA has banned Saudi Arabia leading Football Club, Al Nassr, from registering new players. Read More

Wednesday July 12, 2023 10:13 PM, ummid.com Sports Desk

FIFA bars Saudi's Al Nassr FC from registering new players

Zurich: FIFA has banned Saudi Arabia leading Football Club, Al Nassr, from registering new players.

FIFA banned Al Nassr after it failed to pay Leicester City £390,000 in add-ons for Nigerian player Ahmed Musa who joined the Saudi club back in 2018. However, it seems that Al Nassr failed to pay the English club and have been punished by FIFA.

According to reports, Saudi Pro League Club Al-Nassr was told back in 2021 that they would have to pay Leicester the money owed after the ruling was officially released.

The club was also warned that failure to comply would result in them being banned for three consecutive registration periods.

'Issue to be resolved soon'

According to the reports, Al Nassr FC chiefs are confident that the fees will be paid and have intimated that the oversight came before their recent change in the structure after the Public Investment Fund took over.

The club intends to pay and lift their ban, thereby permitting them to bring in new players.

Al Nassr Football Club is one of the leading Saudi Arabian professional football clubs based in Riyadh. Formed in 1955, the club plays its home games at the Al-Awwal Park.

The club had in December last signed Cristiano Ronaldo.


For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.

Google News
 Post Comments
Note: By posting your comments here you agree to the terms and conditions of www.ummid.com

Top Stories

Strong ground to try and punish Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh: Delhi Police

Strong ground to try and punish Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh: Delhi Police
Logo