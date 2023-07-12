UGEAC 2023 Rank Card Published - Direct Link to Download

UGEAC 2023 Rank Card: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) has released today i.e. Wednesday July 12 2023 "Rank Card of UGEAC 2023" prepared for Under Graduate Engineering Admission Counselling 2023 conducted for admission in First Year BE / BTech engineering courses in Government Engineering Colleges of Bihar on its official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.
1. Click here to go to the official website: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.
2. Click on the link marked as "Rank Card of UGEAC 2023".
3. Enter Application ID and Password.
4. Click on Submit button to check your rank in "UGEAC 2023 Merit List".
Students should note that the BCECE had earlier confirmed in a notification that the Rank Card of students participating in Bihar Engineering Counselling UGEAC 2023 will be released today.
UGEAC 2023 registration was started on June 5. The last date of application was June 30, 2023. The UGEAC 2023 Merit List was scheduled to be released on July 4, 2023. It is however released today i.e. July 12, 2023.
BCECE has released the UGEAC 2023 Merit List and UGEAC Rank Card 2023 today, and said Registration and Choice Filling will start from July 15, 2023.
The date of seat allotment and document verification will be announced later.
