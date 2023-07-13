CUET UG 2023 Answer Key Released, Download PDF Here

CUET (UG) 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) Wednesday released on its official website the CUET UG Answer Key for the exams that were held in May/June 2023.
The 737 page CUET UG Answer Key is in PDF and can be downloaded from the nta.ac.in website directly.
Candidates who appeared in the CUET UG 2023 exams should note that the answer key released on July 12 is provisional and revised.
The NTA had earlier on June 29, 2023 released the CUET UG Answer Key. It released Wednesday the revised answer key.
CUET UG Final Answer Key will be released after all objections raised by the candidates are resolved.
The NTA will release the Final Answer Key before the release of the CUET UG 2023 Result.
The NTA has not yet confirmed the date and time to release the CUET UG 2023 result.
1. Click here to go to the official website: nta.ac.in.
2. Click on Archive under "Latest @NTA" section of the home page.
3. Click on the link marked as "Revised Provisional Answer Key for CUET (UG) - 2023"
4. Check the answer key in the PDF file.
Candidates can raise objections if any and challenge the answer key by paying a non-refundable amount of Rs.200 per objection.
CUET UG 2023 exam was held in different phases between May 21 and June 23, 2023 in India and abroad. According to the official statement the examination was conducted in 387 cities in India and 24 cities outside the country. Around 15 lakh candidates have appeared for the examination this year.
