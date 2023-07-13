Google's Med-PaLM scores more than ChatGPT in US Medical Licensing Exam

San Francisco: MedPaLM, Google’s AI-driven medical chatbot, has successfully cracked a stringent US Medical Licensing Examination (USMLE), according to a peer-reviewed study published on Wednesday.
Although Med-PaLM responses still trail behind those of human physicians they were more accurate than its predessors including ChatGPT, the study showed.
ChatGPT's launch last year, developed by Microsoft owned OpenAI, resulted in a competitive fervor amongst big tech firms in the rapidly evolving realm of Artificial Intelligence.
A study in February reported that ChatGPT had managed to secure passing or near-passing scores.
Google initially introduced its AI solution, Med-PaLM, though not publicly available like ChatGPT, for responding to medical queries in a preprint study in December.
According to the American tech conglomerate, Med-PaLM is the first large language model – an AI method educated on extensive volumes of human-generated text – to successfully clear the US Medical Licensing Examination (USMLE).
A passing score for the USMLE, an examination undertaken by medical students and physicians in training in the United States, hovers around 60%.
In a peer-reviewed study disclosed in the Nature Journal Wednesday, Google researchers stated that Med-PaLM scored 67.6% on multiple-choice questions styled after the USMLE.
Google claimed to have established a new evaluation standard in order to identify and reduce “hallucinations” — a term used when AI models generate incorrect data.
Google researcher and the principal author of the latest study, Karan Singhal, said that the team utilized the benchmark to evaluate a more recent version of their model, yielding “super exciting” outcomes.
According to a preprint study released in May, which hasn’t undergone peer review, Med-PaLM 2 has scored 86.5% on the USMLE exam, marking an improvement of nearly 20% over its predecessor.
Med-PaLM 2 has been undergoing testing since April at prominent medical institutions, including the Mayo Clinic research hospital.
