James Webb Telescope celebrates 'Science Birthday' with stunning images

[JWS Telescope Image Credit @NASA]
Washington: James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) Thursday celebrated one year of successful run by sending more stunning and dazzling images of space.
The moment billed as “First Science Birthday” is celebrated across the world including by US President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Barack Obama.
"One year ago, NASA released an image from the James Webb Space Telescope that reminded us America can do big things. Today, they’ve done it again", Biden wrote on Twitter.
"Over the last year, NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has allowed us to see deeper into space – with stunning clarity. Here are a few of my favorite images from this exciting new phase of scientific discovery", Kamala Harris wrote on Twitter.
"I can’t get over these images from the James Webb Space Telescope! They’re igniting curiosity and wonder in a whole new generation", Obama wrote.
Biden, Harris and Obama also tagged stunning images captured by the James Webb Space Telescope with their tweets.
The $10 billion Webb telescope, is an international programme led by NASA, European Space Agency and the Canadian Space Agency. JWS Telescope had sent first deep field image on July 11, 2022.
To celebrate the completion of a successful first year, NASA has released Webb’s image of a small star-forming region in the Rho Ophiuchi cloud complex.
“In just one year, the James Webb Space Telescope has transformed humanity’s view of the cosmos, peering into dust clouds and seeing light from faraway corners of the universe for the very first time. Every new image is a new discovery, empowering scientists around the globe to ask and answer questions they once could never dream of,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.
“Webb is an investment in American innovation but also a scientific feat made possible with NASA’s international partners that share a can-do spirit to push the boundaries of what is known to be possible. Thousands of engineers, scientists, and leaders poured their life’s passion into this mission, and their efforts will continue to improve our understanding of the origins of the universe – and our place in it.”
The new Webb image released today features the nearest star-forming region to us. Its proximity at 390 light-years allows for a highly detailed close-up, with no foreground stars in the intervening space, the space agency said.
“Webb’s image of Rho Ophiuchi allows us to witness a very brief period in the stellar lifecycle with new clarity. Our own Sun experienced a phase like this, long ago, and now we have the technology to see the beginning of another’s star’s story,” said Klaus Pontoppidan.
Klaus Pontoppidan served as Webb project scientist at the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore, Maryland, since before the telescope’s launch and through the first year of operations.
