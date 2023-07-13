MPPSC Prelims Result 2023 Announced, Check Here

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPSSC) Wednesday announced the MPPSC State Service Prelims Result 2023 (State Service Preliminary Exam 2022) on its official website.
The MPPSC State Service Prelims Result is live on the website mppsc.mp.gov.in that candidates can check and download now using the steps given below.
1. Click here to go to the official website: mppsc.mp.gov.in.
2. Click on the "Result" tab on the top menu.
3. Click on the link marked as "State Service Preliminary Exam 2022" on the home page.
4. Result will be displayed in PDF.
5. Download the PDF and take a printout.
The MP State Prelims Exam 2022 was held on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 52 district headquarters of the state.
The exam was conducted in two sessions. First question paper "General Studies" was conducted from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon and second paper "General Aptitude Test" was held from 02:15 pm to 04:15 pm.
The exam was held to recruit and fill up a total of 457 posts.
The provisionally qualified candidates selected in the Preliminary examination (Written examination) will be eligible for the next stages of the examination - Main Examination and Personal Interview.
