Viral Video: Malaysi'a "Masjid Putra" Mesmerises Netizens

Mumbai: The Putra Mosque (Malay: Masjid Putra) is the Principal Mosque of Putrajaya, Malaysia. Putra Mosque was opened to worshippers in 1999 after two years of construction work.
The beutiful mosque is located on Putra Square, kissing the man-made Putrajaya Lake. It has a capacity to accommodate 15,000 worshippers.
Named after Malaysia’s first Prime Minister, Tunku Abdul Rahman Putra Al Haj, the pink-domed Putra Mosque is constructed with rose-tinted granite and consists of three main functional areas – the prayer hall, the Sahn, or courtyard, and various learning facilities and function rooms.
Masjid Putra is modelled after the Persian Islamic Architecture of the Safavid period, with some design elements borrowed from other mosques around the world.
Its basement wall is reminiscent of the one in Morocco’s King Hassan Mosque, while its 116-metre minaret resembles that of the Sheikh Omar Mosque in Baghdad, Iraq.
Masjid Putra, Putrajaya, Malaysia 🇲🇾 pic.twitter.com/i9tFJq9tTP— • (@Alhamdhulillaah) July 30, 2023
Masjid Putra, Putrajaya, Malaysia 🇲🇾 pic.twitter.com/i9tFJq9tTP
The prayer hall is surrounded by a glass wall that provides an indirect source of natural lighting to illuminate the interior spaces.
The front Qibla wall is finished by floral plaster motifs on the each side of the mihrab, and diamond-shaped windows.
On the other hand, the Mihrab, placed in the centre of the three-segmented qibla wall, comprises a square frame supported by pilasters before the niche, which sits under a smaller arch. The marble frame is adorned with calligraphic inscriptions. The stairs of the elevated wooden Minbar lead to a pulpit platform topped with a dome embellished in Gold.
The video of the Pink Mosque, as Masjid Mutra is also known as because of the colour of its domes, is shared Sunday by Twitter user @Alhamdhulillaah, and left the netizens mesmerized.
"Missing this place. Mashaallah", a Twitter user commented.
"ALHAMDULILLAH beautiful", another wrote.
[With inputs from Islamic Tourism Centre.]
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.