Ex-AMU VC Tariq Mansoor appointed Vice President of BJP

New Delhi: Former Vice Chancellor of the iconic Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Professor Tariq Mansoor, has been appointed as one of the National Vice Presidents of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).
Professor Tariq Mansoor became Vice Chancellor of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in 2017. He however resigned as AMU VC following his nomination to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council.
Prof Tariq Mansoor, an MLC now, has been appointed as BJP Vice President in a rejig by the party president JP Nadda.
Prof Tariq Mansoor’s appointment as Vice President is seen as yet another attempt by the ruling BJP, which is generally seen as anti-Muslim party because of its communal politics and hate agenda, to woo Pasmanda Muslims and backward class and OBCs of the community.
Prof Tariq graduated from AMU’s Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College in 1970. He then completed Master of Surgery (MS) PG course in 1982 from the same college.
During his tenure as AMU VC, Prof Tariq Mansoor used the university’s Persian department to translate much of Mughal Prince Dara Shikoh's work on inter-faith dialogue. Dara Shikoh is hailed by Hindutva forces as a Hero as against his brother and Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.
According to RSS sources, Sangh leadership was impressed by Tariq Mansoor's work on Dara Shikoh.
"Tariq Mansoor belongs to Aligarh, the hub of Muslim politics, and comes from an educated, middle-class family. His family has doctors and lawyers. This is the kind of Muslims we want to work with to take the nation forward," a BJP functionary from UP said.
Another notable in the new team is former Telangana Unit chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar who has been appointed National General Secretary of the BJP.
There are 13 vice presidents, nine general secretaries in the BJP, including BL Santhosh as the in-charge of the organisation, and 13 secretaries on the list.
