DTE Maha Post HSC Pharmacy Diploma Merit List 2023 Today - Direct Link

DTE Maharashtra Post HSC Diploma in Pharmacy Admission 2023: Directorate of Technical Education (DTE Maharashtra) is set to release on its official website phd23.dtemaharashtra.gov.in today i.e. Wednesday July 26, 2023 Provisional Merit List of the students who have registered for Admission to First Year Post HSC Diploma in Pharmacy D Pharm (PHD22) for the year 2023-24.
"Provisional Merit List for Post HSC Diploma in Pharmacy will be published on July 26, 2023", the admission schedule said.
1. Click here to go to the official website: phd23.dtemaharashtra.gov.in.
2. Click on “D Pharm Provisional Merit Status” or “Diploma in Pharmacy Provisional Merit Status” on the home page.
4. Log-in using User ID and Password.
5. Check your name and merit status in the merit list.
6. In case of any error please report to DTE Maharashtra.
Candidates should note that the DTE Maharashtra has not specified any time to release the 2023 Post HSC Diploma in Pharmacy (PHD23) Merit List 2023. However, it will release the list any time by today evening.
Grievances if any will be accepted from July 27 to 29, 2023, and the PHD23 Final Merit List will be published on July 31, 2023.
DTE Maharashtra had started Online Registration for admission in Post HSC Diploma in D Pharm, D SCT and D HMCT on June 12, 2023.
The last date of application for PHD 22 Counselling, online registration and document verification was originally fixed as July 03, 2023. It was however first extended till July 10, and later July 24, 2023.
• Pharmacy Post HSC Diploma Online Registration: June 12 to July 24, 2023 (Extended from July 3 and July 10)
• Display of PHD 23 Provisional Merit list for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates on website: July 26, 2023
• Submission of grievance, if any, for all type of Candidates: July 27 to 29, 2023
• Display of PHD23 Final Merit List of Maharashtra State/All India/ J & K Migrant candidates on website: July 31, 2023
• Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I : July 31, 2023.
• Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round 1: August 01 to 03, 2023
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round I: August 5, 2023
• Admission confirmation for CAP Round 1: August 6 to 9, 2023
• Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-II: August 11, 2023
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round II: August 18, 2023
The DTE has released on its official website Information Brochure (Marathi and English) and detailed admission notification dor DTE PHD23 admission process, and also confirmed the CAP Round dates.
DTE Maharashtra also released Provisional Seat Matrix CAP Round Admission 2022-23, 2021-22, 2020-21 and 2019-20 along with round wise Cut-off list for previous years for reference of the students.
Candidates should note that online registration for admission in Hotel Management and Catering Technology (HMCT 2023) and Surface Coating (SCT) has also started from June 12, 2023.
