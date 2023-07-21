Kargil war veteran’s wife among two Kuki women paraded naked in Manipur

[Protests against the Manipur violence continued today in various parts of India.]
Imphal: In a more shocking and disturbing development in Manipur gang-rape case, it is revealed Friday that one of the victims who was paraded naked and later raped was wife of a Kargil war veteran.
The war veteran had served in the Indian Army as a Subedar of the Assam Regiment.
He now rued that though he protected and fought for the country but could not save his wife from being humiliated.
“I fought for the nation in the Kargil war and was also in Sri Lanka as part of the Indian Peace Keeping Force. I protected the nation but am dejected that after my retirement, I could not protect my home, my wife and fellow villagers", he said while talking to a news channel.
"I am sad, depressed,” he said.
A video of the incident that took place on May 4 surfaced on the social media two days ago.
Ironically, a complaint was lodged with the police on May 18. The police however sat on the complaint for more than two months, and took action against the culprits only after the video sparked widespread condemnation.
In the video that captured the horrible incident a mob is seen parading two women from Kuki community naked, molesting them en-route to a farm-field where they were gang raped.
One of the victims was of 50 years old whereas the other was barely 19.
The Supreme Court of India taking note of the viral video directed the Modi government to take immediate action, otherwise it will act on its own.
Following the stern warning by the Supreme Court, PM Modi who was maintaining silence over the ethnic violence that engulfed the northeast India state finally spoke saying the culprits won't be spared.
Soon later Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with Manipur Chief Minister who promising action against the culprits sought capital punishment for them.
The Police later arrested four people. One of them is the key accused and main culprit identified Huirem Herodas Meitei.
Meanwhile, one of the accused also blamed the police for the incident saying they were handed over to the mob by police itself.
More than 160 people have lost their lives, and several injured since ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3, when a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, according to PTI.
Christian community leaders have claimed that hundred of Churches have been damaged or torched in the violence.
