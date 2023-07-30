Watch: Muslim physiotherapist beaten, molested in Ujjain in broad day light

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): In another shameful incident against the women in India, a Muslim physiotherapist was allegedly beaten and molested in broad day light when she was returning home from work Saturday.
The assaulters who molested and tore the Muslim doctor’s cloth around 06:00 pm Saturday were threatening to do with her "the same that happened to two tribal women in Manipur”.
Following a video of the brutal incident that went viral, the Madhya Pradesh Congress Party leaders led by local leader Noori Khan visited the hospital and met the victim identified as Zarrin Khan.
Noori Khan and other Congress leaders later gheraoed the local police station demanding arrest of the accused.
Zarrin Khan, who is hospitalised for her injuries sustained in the attack, while talking to the Congress leader, said that the accused named Hitesh Badwaya along with his aide waylaid her and pulled her dupatta.
शिवराज में असुरक्षित बेटियाँ,―उज्जैन में घर लौट रही फिजियोथेरेपिस्ट डॉक्टर से गुंडों ने छेड़खानी और मारपीट की।अपराधियों को गिरफ़्तार करने एवं न्याय की माँग को लेकर कांग्रेस नेत्री नूरी खान ने एसपी कार्यालय का घेराव किया।शिवराज जी,मप्र में बेटियाँ कब सुरक्षित होंगी… pic.twitter.com/igA5vgLINo— MP Congress (@INCMP) July 29, 2023
She further said that the assaulters also beat a man who stopped by to save her.
The accused later said that the man who came to "save the victim was her brother" and claimed that they attacked "her because of an enmity with him", Zarrin Khan said.
"All of the neighbours were looking. They would have killed me. He tore my clothes as well," the victim said as she cried bitterly.
She said there were five people and a man "who had come naked told me that you deserve this".
She said the man and the woman involved in the matter provoked the assaulters to "do the same that were done to the women in Manipur.”
They were apparently referring to the gory incident that took place in Manipur in May this year but came to light in the last week when a video showing them being paraded naked surfaced on social media.
The Madhya Pradesh police meanwhile have arrested two accused and a further probe into the alleged incident in on.
