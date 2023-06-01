NEET 2023 Answer Key soon on neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG 2023 Answer Key Date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release NEET UG 2023 Answer Key (Provisional) on the official website neet.nta.nic.in soon.
NEET UG 2023 was held on May 07, 2023 when more than 20 lakh students from India and abroad appeared for the important medical entrance exam conducted for admission in MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BHMS and other courses.
The NTA normally releases the answer key within 3-4 weeks after the exam. Accordingly, NTA should publish the NEET UG 2023 answer key any moment.
In 2022, NEET UG was held on July 17, and the Answer Key was released on August 31, 2022.
On the pther hand, in 2020, NEET UG was held on September 13 and the answer key was released on September 27, 2020. In 2021, NEET UG was held on September 12 and the answer key was released on October 14, 2021.
Students should note that the NTA will first release Provisional Answer Keys. The students will be then asked to raise objections, if any, on the published answer keys. The answer keys challenged by the students will be assessed by expert committee and the final answer key will be published.
Along with the Answer Key, NTA also released the candidates response sheet scan copy.
This year a total of 20,874,49 candidates had appeared for the NEET medical entrance held in 499 cities across India, including 14 cities outside of the country.
According to the NTA sources, scanning of candidates response sheet is in final stage and hence NEET UG answer keys will be released very soon, though the official body has not yet confirmed the exact date and time to release the answer keys.
NEET result, score, merit list and rank of the candidates will be prepared based on the NEET UG final answer key released by the NTA.
Along with answer key, NTA will also publish students response sheet (OMR Sheet) in PDF to cross check and challenge, if any, error.
1. Click here to go to the official website: ntaneet.nic.in.
2. Click on "Public Notice: NATIONAL ELIGIBILITY CUM ENTRANCE TEST (UG) 2023 ANSWER KEY".
3. Click on the given link to download the answer key in PDF.
4. Click on the given link to challenge answer key.
NEET is held for admission to MBBS, BDS Courses in Indian Medical and Dental Colleges run with the approval of Medical Council of India, Dental Council of India under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India except for the institutions established through an Act of Parliament i.e. AIIMS and JIPMER Puducherry.
After the release of NEET UG result, medical counselling for admission to MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BHMS and other medical courses is conducted - centerally by Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and different states.
