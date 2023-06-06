Karnataka CET 2023 Result - Direct Link to Check

Karnataka UGCET Result 2023 Date: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is set to declare Karnataka UGCET 2023 Result on its official websites kea.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in soon.
1. Click here to go to official website: kea.kar.nic.in.
2. Click on "UGCET 2023 Result".
3. Enter Reg Number.
4. Submit to check your KCET 2023 result, score and rank.
The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET 2023 also called as UGCET 2023) result is declared at a press conference addressed by Education Minister. The KCET result is then hosted on the official website for the students to check and download.
The examination authority has not officially confirmed the exact date and time to declare KCET 2023 Result. It will however announce the results very soon.
Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET 2023) was held on May 20 and 21, 2023. The Kannada Language test was held on May 22, 2023.
The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released on its official website kea.kar.nic.in Provisional Answer Key of the Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UG CET 2023) on May 26 and asked the candidates to raise objection if any before May 30, 2023.
The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) had earlier made available on its official website kea.kar.nic.in marks entry link ahead of UGCET 2023 result declaration. The last date to enter mark was initially fixed as May 31, 2023. It was later extended till June 06, 2023.
Since the date and time to enter marks end today, and the last date to raise objections to the KCET Answer Key has also lapsed, it is highly likely that the KCET 2023 result will be declared in the next few days, including by today evening.
Candidates should also note that the KEA will release the final answer key first and then the KCET 2023 reusult.
Along with the result, KEA will also release the UGCET merit list, rank list, KCET toppers list 2023, cut off and counselling schedule based on which future admission process in various medical and engineering professional courses run by colleges in Karnataka will be conducted.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.