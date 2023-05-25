KCET Marks Entry 2023 - Direct Link

Karnataka UGCET 2023 Marks Entry: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has made available on its official website kea.kar.nic.in marks entry link ahead of UGCET 2023 result declaration.
KCET Marks Entry Link can be used by candidates who appeared for UGCET 2023 held on May 20, 2023 but could not enter their Class 12th score and marks.
In a notification released Wednesday, Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) marks and score of the students who appeared in Karnataka 2nd PUC 2023 exams will be obtained directly from the board.
However the students who are repeaters and appeared in Karnataka 2nd PUC exam before 2023, and those who appeared in Class 12th 2023 exams through CBSE, ICSE or other board can use the marks entry link to enter their marks, the KEA said.
1. Go to official website: kea.kar.nic.in.
2. Click on the link marked as "UGCET 2023 MARKS ENTRY PORTAL LINK "
3. Log-in using ID and Password.
4. Enter Class 12th marks - subjectwise as well as total
"The last date of Marks entry is May 31, 2023", the KEA said.
"For admission to Architecture Course, candidates have to enter their marks obtained in NATA 2023 as per the eligibility", the KEA said.
Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET 2023) was held on May 20 and 21, 2023. The Kannada Language test was held on May 22, 2023.
Candidates should note that KEA has not officially confirmed the exact date and time to declare UGCET result. But, since the last date of marks entry is May 31, 2023, KCET 2023 result will be declared in June.
Candidates should also note that before releasing the Karnataka UGCET result, KEA will publish Answer Key and will give candidates chance to raise objections if any, as per the procedure.
Along with the result, KEA will also release the merit list, rank list, toppers list, cut off and counselling schedule based on which future admission process in various medical and engineering professional courses run by colleges in Karnataka will be conducted.
