Bihar 10th Result 2023 on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in likely today

BSEB 10th Result 2023 Date and Time: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is most likely to declare today i.e. Thursday March 23, 2023 the result of 10th Matric (Class 10 Secondary) board exams 2023.
Once declared, the students will be able to access their Class X result on the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
The BSEB SSC result can also be accessed via SMS and through some other affiliate websites.
Though the board has not confirmed exact date and time of BSEB 10th result announcement multiple media reports have claimed that the result could be declared today.
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) had on March 21, 2023 declared the BSEB Inter 12th result at 02:00 pm.
The confirmation of Inter result declaration was made by the board secretary on the same day through a tweet.
Accordingly, it is most likely that the Patna Board secretary will announce the date and time of 10th result declaration any moment on twitter.
The board had earlier released the answer key of the 2023 Class 10 board exams on its official website. The last date to raise objections to Bihar Class 10th Anwer Keys was fixed as Friday Mach 10, 2023.
As per the Bihar Board 10th Date Sheet, the exams for Theory Papers were conducted from February 14 to 22, 2023. The Practical Exams of Class 10 Matric (Secondary) were held in January.
In 2022, the Bihar board had declared the 10th exam result on March 31. The board had registered an overall pass percentage of 79.88 in the 10th exams held in 2022.
