ICSE 10th Result 2023 Today - Direct Link to Check

ICSE Class 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the results of the IIndian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class X (Class 10th) 2023 exam on its official website.
According to the result data, a total of 9 students have secured the Rank 1 position in ICSE Class 10 Result 2023. Out of these 9 students, 3 are girls.
02:00 PM The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is set to declare on its official website cisce.org and results.cisce.org the results of the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class X (Class 10th) 2023 exam today i.e. Sunday May 14, 2023.
According to the notification released by the Council, 10th result will be announced today by 03:00 PM today.
"ICSE results will be published on14/05/2023 at 03:00 PM IST", the Council said in a single line message posted on its official website.
1. Click here to go to ICSE Class 10 Result Page: cisce.org.
2. Select Course.
3. Enter UID and Index Number.
4. Enter the Captcha code as you see.
5. Click on 'Show Result' button.
6. Take a print out of the scorecard for future reference.
The ICSE 2023 results will also be available via SMS.
To receive the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class X (Class 10th) 2023 exam results by SMS, the candidate will require to type ICSE followed by their seven digit unique ID code and send message to 09248082883.
About a lakh students from India and abroad appeared in the ICSE 10th exam 2023 held from February 27, 2023 to March 29, 2023.
ICSE 2022 result was declared on July 17 when the board had registered a Pass Percentage of 99.97 in the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class X (Class 10th) Exams 2022.
As many as 04 students have secured the 1st Rank, 34 2nd Rank and 10 got the 3rd Rank in ICSE 10th 2022 Exams.
ICSE 10th exam 2021 was cancelled due to Covid-19 and result was prepared based on internal assessment.
The overall Pass Percentage of ICSE 10th 2020 exam was 99.33 - a marginal improvement as compared to 2019 when the pass percentage was 98.54. The Council did not publish Merit List and Toppers name in 2020 because of the Covid-19.
Overall Pass Percentage of ICSE 2018 exam was 98.51%. Most of the students had bagged Grade 1 in 2018 meaning they have scored 90-100 marks in most subjects.
