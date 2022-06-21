OFSS Bihar 11th Admission (2022) Notification Published

OFSS Bihar Inter Admission 2022: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has published the Class 11 Intermediate Admission 2022-24 Notification on its official website as well as local newspapers.
According to the OfSS Bihar 11th Admission Notification released today, online application and registration will begin from Wednesday June 22, 2022. The last date of application has been fixed as June 30, 2022.
BSEB had earlier launched the Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS) website (www.ofssbihar.info) for Class 11 Admission 2022-24, informing the aspirants that the admission process will start soon.
11th admission process in Bihar is fully online and is conducted through Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS).
Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) starts receiving Online Application Form for taking admission in Intermediate (11th) Class in all colleges of Bihar in Science, Commerce and Arts streams after 10th result is declared.
The BSEB declared the 10th result on March 31, 2022. Since then aspirants were waiting for the Class 11 admission process to start.
Bihar board had launched the admission website in March itself, saying the admission process will start in April/May.
The board later said the 11th admission process will start in May/June and accordingly released the notification today i.e. June 21, 2022.
The admission notification contains the entire details of online registration process and fees details. It however does not reveal the date and schedule of the release of OFSS Merit List (Selection List).
The students who have passed the Matriculation Examination or 10th Class or equivalent examination from Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Central Board for Secondary education (CBSE), Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) or any other State board are eligible to apply online for admission. CBSE Class 10 and ICSE students can fill the form once they get their result sheet and score card.
