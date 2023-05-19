UPSC Civil Services 2022 Result Shortly - Here's The List of Muslim Probables

UPSC Civil Services Result 2022: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is set to publish and declare any moment the final result of the Civil Services 2022 on its official website upsc.gov.in.
The UPSC recommends candidates who will join India’s elite Civil Services based on Preliminary and Main exams followed by Personal Interview.
The UPSC conducted Personal Interviews of the Civil Services 2022 aspirants in 03 Phases, with the 3rd and last phase ending on May 18, 2023.
According to the Civil Services Main 2022 result declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), around 2,529 candidates who cracked the Civil Services Prelims and Main exams were called for the Personal Interviews held in three phases. Among them were 83 Muslims (tentative as names of some candidates are confusing).
Following is the list of these 83 Muslim candidates who cracked the Civil Services Prelims (2022), CSE Main (2022), and were called for Personal Interviews. These are the candidates who could become IAS, IPS, IRS or IFS very soon.
It is also worth noting that in 2021, a total of 68 Muslims had qualified for Personal Interview. But, only 21 were declared passed. It will therefore be interesting to know how many from these 83 finally figure in the CSE 2022 Final Merit List.
1. Ghanchi Gazala Mohmadhanif
2. Arfa Usman
3. Mohammed Siddiq Shariff
4. Sayed Mohammed Husain
5. Md Arif Waquar
6. Md Burhan Zaman
7. Mohammed Afzal Shareef
8. Aamir Khan
9. Mohd Khalid
10. Areeba Nomaan
11. Zufishan Haque
12. Mohd Qasim
13. Faiz Ashraf
14. Shahbaz Khan
15. Mohd Imran
16. Pervez Alam
17. Arjoo
18. Saima Naaz
19. Rehan Ahmed
20. 0862379 Almaz Rizvi
21. Shahnawaz Ali
22. Wasim Ur Rahman
23. Ahmar Saleem Ansari
24. Mohammad Adib
25. Mohammad Idul Ahmed
26. Md Asim Mujteba
27. Md Imran Sohail
28. Aakip Khan
29. Farhan Ahmed I
30. S Mohammed Yakub
31. Taskeen Khan
32. Shadab Alam
33. Md Shahnawaz Akhtar
34. Waseem Ahmad Bhat
35. Naveed Ahsan Bhat
36. Manan Bhat
37. Muhammed Afzel
38. Muhasin K T
39. Najma A Salam
40. P Sabeel
41. Nihala K Shereef
42. Arshad Muhammed
43. Fathima Haris
44. Mohamed Nishath M
45. Abdul Fasal P V
46. Fuad Muhammad
47. Abdul Mobeen
48. Asad Zuberi
49. Mohd Shadab
50. Rubeena Abdul Jabbar
51. Nadiya Abdul Rasheed
52. Saifullah
53. Mohd Irfan
54. Ghulam Maya Din
55. Fiza Galhotra
56. Mohamed Riswin I
57. Md Faisal Chand
58. Kasim Shaik
59. Shahbazul Rahman
60. Mohammed Ashmil
61. Nihaal Ahmed Shibly
62. Aquib Jamal E
63. Sherin Shahana T K
64. Aiman Rizwan
65. Moin Ahamd
66. Rashida Khatoon
67. Mohammad Shahid
68. Shaik Habeebulla
69. Akram Khan
70. Shoiab
71. Yusra
72. Mohibullah Ansari
73. Syed Adeel Mohsin
74. Mohmmad Aftab Qureshi
75. Nazia Parween
76. Md Zama Shaikh
77. Sayyed Mohd Arif Moinuddin
78. Nazir Ahmad Bijran
79. Namra Zia Khan
80. Qazi Ayesha Ibrahim
81. Ayasha Fatima
82. Meraj Jamil
83. Shumaila Choudhary
(Disclaimer: The UPSC does not identify candidates by their religions. The above list is compiled based on the names of candidates as mentioned in the UPSC Main result published in PDF. Few names are Muslim sounding but confusing as they are used by people belonging to more than one religion.)
The UPSC has officially not confirmed any specific date and time to announce the Civil Services 2022 Final Result. It will however declare the CSE 2021 result in the next couple of days as it has wrapped up the Personal Interviews of the candidates on May 18, 2023.
As per the previous years' trends, the UPSC declares the Civil Services result before the Civil Services Prelims. And since, Civil Services Prelims 2023 is scheduled on Sunday May 28, 2023, it is most likely that the CSE 2023 Final Result could be declared before May 26, 2023.
The UPSC declares final result and its recommendations for the Civil Services posts that include IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS and others.
Last year a total of 1,823 candidates who had cracked the Civil Services Prelims and Main exams were called for the Personal Interviews. Out of them, 685 were recommended in the UPSC Civil Services 2021 Merit List. Of them, 21 were Muslims, and this was the worst performance of Muslim candidates in a decade.
On ther hand, a total of 31 Muslims had cracked the Civil Services Exam (CSE), also known as IAS exam, in 2020 when UPSC had recommended 761 candidates for the top CS posts.
In 2019, 42 Muslims had cracked the exam whereas in 2018 just 27 Muslims had made it to the final result.
The years 2016 and 2017 were the brightest period for Muslim candidates. In 2016, 52 Muslims figured in the list of successful candidates whereas in 2017 their tally was 50.
In 2015, 34 Muslims were among the 1,078 candidates recommended by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) whereas 38 Muslims were in the list of total 1,236 candidates in 2014.
In 2013, a total of 34 Muslims had cleared the exam, whereas in 2012, 30 Muslims were among the successful candidates, four of them were among top 100.
Similarly in 2012, 30 Muslims were among the successful candidates and in 2011, 31 Muslims were among the 920 selected for the civil services.
Likewise, in 2010 among the 875 successful candidates 21 were Muslims with Dr. Shah Faisal of Kashmir topping the exam at the national level.
In 2009, a total of 31 Muslims were in the list of 791 successful candidates.
