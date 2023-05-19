logo

 

UPSC Civil Services 2022 Result Shortly - Here's The List of Muslim Probables

Friday May 19, 2023 1:00 AM, Aleem Faizee, ummid.com

UPSC Civil Services Result 2022: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is set to publish and declare any moment the final result of the Civil Services 2022 on its official website upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC recommends candidates who will join India’s elite Civil Services based on Preliminary and Main exams followed by Personal Interview.

According to the Civil Services Main 2022 result declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), around 2,529 candidates who cracked the Civil Services Prelims and Main exams were called for the Personal Interviews held in three phases. Among them were 83 Muslims (tentative as names of some candidates are confusing).

Following is the list of these 83 Muslim candidates who cracked the Civil Services Prelims (2022), CSE Main (2022), and were called for Personal Interviews. These are the candidates who could become IAS, IPS, IRS or IFS very soon.

It is also worth noting that in 2021, a total of 68 Muslims had qualified for Personal Interview. But, only 21 were declared passed. It will therefore be interesting to know how many from these 83 finally figure in the CSE 2022 Final Merit List.

Civil Service Result 2022 - List of Muslim Probables

1. Ghanchi Gazala Mohmadhanif

2. Arfa Usman

3. Mohammed Siddiq Shariff

4. Sayed Mohammed Husain

5. Md Arif Waquar

6. Md Burhan Zaman

7. Mohammed Afzal Shareef

8. Aamir Khan

9. Mohd Khalid

10. Areeba Nomaan

11. Zufishan Haque

12. Mohd Qasim

13. Faiz Ashraf

14. Shahbaz Khan

15. Mohd Imran

16. Pervez Alam

17. Arjoo

18. Saima Naaz

19. Rehan Ahmed

20. 0862379 Almaz Rizvi

21. Shahnawaz Ali

22. Wasim Ur Rahman

23. Ahmar Saleem Ansari

24. Mohammad Adib

25. Mohammad Idul Ahmed

26. Md Asim Mujteba

27. Md Imran Sohail

28. Aakip Khan

29. Farhan Ahmed I

30. S Mohammed Yakub

31. Taskeen Khan

32. Shadab Alam

33. Md Shahnawaz Akhtar

34. Waseem Ahmad Bhat

35. Naveed Ahsan Bhat

36. Manan Bhat

37. Muhammed Afzel

38. Muhasin K T

39. Najma A Salam

40. P Sabeel

41. Nihala K Shereef

42. Arshad Muhammed

43. Fathima Haris

44. Mohamed Nishath M

45. Abdul Fasal P V

46. Fuad Muhammad

47. Abdul Mobeen

48. Asad Zuberi

49. Mohd Shadab

50. Rubeena Abdul Jabbar

51. Nadiya Abdul Rasheed

52. Saifullah

53. Mohd Irfan

54. Ghulam Maya Din

55. Fiza Galhotra

56. Mohamed Riswin I

57. Md Faisal Chand

58. Kasim Shaik

59. Shahbazul Rahman

60. Mohammed Ashmil

61. Nihaal Ahmed Shibly

62. Aquib Jamal E

63. Sherin Shahana T K

64. Aiman Rizwan

65. Moin Ahamd

66. Rashida Khatoon

67. Mohammad Shahid

68. Shaik Habeebulla

69. Akram Khan

70. Shoiab

71. Yusra

72. Mohibullah Ansari

73. Syed Adeel Mohsin

74. Mohmmad Aftab Qureshi

75. Nazia Parween

76. Md Zama Shaikh

77. Sayyed Mohd Arif Moinuddin

78. Nazir Ahmad Bijran

79. Namra Zia Khan

80. Qazi Ayesha Ibrahim

81. Ayasha Fatima

82. Meraj Jamil

83. Shumaila Choudhary

(Disclaimer: The UPSC does not identify candidates by their religions. The above list is compiled based on the names of candidates as mentioned in the UPSC Main result published in PDF. Few names are Muslim sounding but confusing as they are used by people belonging to more than one religion.)

Civil Services 2022 Result Date

The UPSC has officially not confirmed any specific date and time to announce the Civil Services 2022 Final Result. It will however declare the CSE 2021 result in the next couple of days as it has wrapped up the Personal Interviews of the candidates on May 18, 2023.

As per the previous years' trends, the UPSC declares the Civil Services result before the Civil Services Prelims. And since, Civil Services Prelims 2023 is scheduled on Sunday May 28, 2023, it is most likely that the CSE 2023 Final Result could be declared before May 26, 2023.

The UPSC declares final result and its recommendations for the Civil Services posts that include IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS and others.

Muslims in UPSC – Previous Years Record

Last year a total of 1,823 candidates who had cracked the Civil Services Prelims and Main exams were called for the Personal Interviews. Out of them, 685 were recommended in the UPSC Civil Services 2021 Merit List. Of them, 21 were Muslims, and this was the worst performance of Muslim candidates in a decade.

On ther hand, a total of 31 Muslims had cracked the Civil Services Exam (CSE), also known as IAS exam, in 2020 when UPSC had recommended 761 candidates for the top CS posts.

In 2019, 42 Muslims had cracked the exam whereas in 2018 just 27 Muslims had made it to the final result.

The years 2016 and 2017 were the brightest period for Muslim candidates. In 2016, 52 Muslims figured in the list of successful candidates whereas in 2017 their tally was 50.

In 2015, 34 Muslims were among the 1,078 candidates recommended by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) whereas 38 Muslims were in the list of total 1,236 candidates in 2014.

In 2013, a total of 34 Muslims had cleared the exam, whereas in 2012, 30 Muslims were among the successful candidates, four of them were among top 100.

Similarly in 2012, 30 Muslims were among the successful candidates and in 2011, 31 Muslims were among the 920 selected for the civil services.

Likewise, in 2010 among the 875 successful candidates 21 were Muslims with Dr. Shah Faisal of Kashmir topping the exam at the national level.

In 2009, a total of 31 Muslims were in the list of 791 successful candidates.

 

