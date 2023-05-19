WB 10th Result 2023: Devdutta Majhi Madhyamik Topper, Pass Percent 86.15

WB Madhyamik Result 2023: Devdutta Majhi has bagged the first rank whereas Subham Pal and one another student came 2nd in West Bengal Madhyamik Exam 2023 results of which are declared by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) today i.e. Friday May 19, 2023.
Devdutta Majhi has scored 99.57 per cent marks to secure the first rank, followed by Subham Pal who earned 98.71 per cent marks and bagged the 2nd rank.
Students should note that the result has been declared and overall pass percentage and the merit list containing the names of students have also been published. But, the result link will be available on the official result website today at 12:00 pm.
The Madhyamik board said the first rank has been achieved by one student, second rank has been tied with two students and the third rank is shared by six candidates in the Class 10 Madhyamik exams 2023.
The West Bengal Class 10 board recorded an overall pass percentage of 86.15 per cent this year. This is a slight decrease in the pass percentage as compared to 2022 board exams when the pass percentage was 86.60.%.
The WB Madhyamik Board has also published the district wise result according to which as many as 118 students from 16 districts have scored high rank.
Malda: 21
Purba Bardhaman: 17
Bankura: 14
South 24 Paraganas: 13
Purba Medinipur: 11
Uttar Dinajpur: 9
Paschim Medinipur: 9
Purulia: 6
Hooghly: 5
Howrah: 4
Coochbehar: 3
Birbhum: 2
Dakhin Dinajpur: 1
Jalpaiguri: 1
Nadia: 1
Jhargram: 1
West Bengal Class 10 Madhyamik Pariksha, also known as Secondary Examination (SE) or Class 10 exam was started on February 23 and ended on March 04, 2023. Close to 7 lakh students from different districts of West Bengal had appeared for the secondary exam.
