TN 10th Result 2023 Declared, Pass Percentage Top 91.39

Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2023: Tamil Nadu State Board of Secondary Education (TNBSE) has published Class 10th i.e. SSLC result and Merit List containing the names of toppers on its official website tnresults.nic.in today i.e. Friday May 19, 2023.
TN board registered an overall Pass Percentage of 91.39 - about 1.3% higher than the previous exam conducted in 2022.
Tamil Nadu Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi declared the TN SSLC result at a press conferenece Monday. Students will be avle to access their result at 10:00 am.
Around 9,14,320 students from different districts of Tamil Nadu had registered for the 10th board exam. A total of 8,35,614 have passed the exam with the board registering 91.39% pass percentage.
According to the TN SSLC result data released by the board, girls have outperformed boys with a notable 6.5% higher pass percentage.
1. Click here to go to the official website: tnresults.nic.in.
2. Click on TN Board SSLC 10th Class Results 2023.
3. Enter Registration Number and Date of Birth.
4. Check your class 12th HSE results once it appears on the screen.
5. Download and then take a printout of the same.
Candidates can also check their results at dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in and dge1.tn.nic.in.
To get Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2023 as an SMS on phone, candidates will have to register the mobile number at the official websites.
Candidates are advised to contact their school to obtain hard copy of mark sheet from May 22 onwards from the website www.dge.tn.nic.in.
'TN SSLC Result 2023' mobile app is available on iPhone, iPad and Google PlayStore.
The TN board will declare today at 02:00 pm the result of Class 11 exams held in 2023.
The Tamil Nadu School education department conducted the board examination for Class 11 students from March 14, 2023 to April 5, 2023.
The class 10 board examinations were held from April 6 to April 20, 2023.
