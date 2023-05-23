Will not allow saffronisation of Police Dept: Karnataka Dy CM

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar Tuesday rapped State police officials and questioned them whether they are trying to saffronise the state police department.
"Are you all set to saffronise the police department? We will not allow it under our government," Shivakumar stated while addressing the meeting of high level police officers of Karnataka at the Conference Hall in Vidhana Soudha of Bengaluru.
"We know how police officers came to the police station wearing saffron shawls in Mangaluru, Bijapur (Vijayapura), Bagalkot and insulted the department," he said.
"You should have come to this meeting wearing a saffron shawl," Shivakumar taunted the police officers.
If it was to be patriotism, then they should have come to work wearing the national flag.
"We will not allow saffronisation of the police department," Shivakumar reiterated.
"Imagine the level the police department would stoop down if an ADGP ranked officer is indulged in fabricating OMR sheets in the PSI recruitment scandal?" Shivakumar questioned.
"You harass those who conducted the press conference and brought this scandal out? You have harassed Priyank Kharge. The Karnataka police department had made a name in the entire country. You have destroyed the honour, dignity of the department.
"Wherever you see, everywhere it is all about money. Everything has to be cleaned under our government. The people are looking forward to a big change by this government. This should begin from the police department," Shivakumar said.
"The message of change should reach people. Your earlier behaviour won't be tolerated. I know how you (police department) behaved with me and CM Siddaramaiah during the PayCM campaign. You lodged cases against us. Thousands of false cases were lodged on our party workers. They were harassed. You did not spare me and Siddaramaiah, what you could have done to normal people," Shivakumar questioned.
"However, you (police) did not lodge any case with the opposite party (then ruling BJP). You danced to their tunes and colluded with them. Why have you not booked a case on those who issued a statement that Siddaramaiah should be dealt in the same way as erstwhile Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan was dealt. They have provocation of murder, but you didn't book him (former IT and Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan)," Shivakumar stated.
"It that's not a crime? We have evidence of whatever you have done. All this will not be tolerated henceforth. You should change, your conduct should change. If not, we will have to change you. We will not carry forward hatreds. We don't believe in it. You change yourself and start the work afresh and give peace to people," Shivakumar maintained.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the same meeting gave clear-cut instructions to the state police to initiate "ruthless action" against provocative posts on social media in the state.
Chairing the meeting of top police officers at Vidhana Soudha, he underlined that they should be more careful about maintaining peace and co-existence in the society.
"Ruthless action must be initiated against those who disturb the peace and co-existence in the society. The police must also prevent the menace of drugs," Siddaramaiah reiterated.
He also asked the police to look into finding solutions to traffic problems in Bengaluru and reining cyber crimes in the state.
"The people have elected the government for a change with hope and the officers must respond to the problems of the people," he said.
Siddaramaiah asked senior officers to visit the police stations and conduct inspections. The people who come to lodge complaints should not be treated as accused persons and police officers should behave cordially with them. Their woes would be addressed, he said.
"Our government will not tolerate goondagiri, unofficial club activities and drug mafia in the state. If these are encouraged, strict action would be initiated against the officers. We will compliment good workers and if there is dereliction of duty, we will initiate action without any hesitation," he warned.
