Maharashtra 12th HSC Result 2023 on mahresult.nic.in Thursday

Maharashtra 12th HSC Result 2023 Date: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has confirmed to declare on Thursday May 25, 2023 the result of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC 12th) exam held in the month of March/April this year.
“The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education will declare the result of Std 12th, 2023 (HSC Exam February 2023 Exam) on Thursday May 25 at 14:00”, the Board officially confirmed in a notification issued today.
Students should note that the Maharashtra 12th result will be declared at 02:00 pm. However a delay of few minutes here and there is possible.
Once declared Maharashtra HSC 12th result 2023 of Science, Commerce and Arts, all three streams, will be available on official website mahresult.nic.in, and a number of other websites including hsc.mahresults.org.in, hscresult.mkcl.org and others.
Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) had conducted 12th HSC theory exams this year from February 21 to March 21, 2023.
In 2022, the Maharashtra state had recorded a pass percentage of 94.22% - a decrease by 5.41% as compared to last year when the 12th HSC Pass Percentage was 99.63%.
The board had recorded overall pass percentage of 99.63 in 2021 HSC board exam that was cancelled due to Covid 19 and result was prepared on internal assessment.
In 2020, the Maharashtra board had recorded 90.66 overall pass percentage. On the other hand in 2019, the Maharashtra state had recorded a pass percentage of 85.88% - a drop by around 03% as compared to 2018 when the 12th HSC Pass Percentage was 88.41%.
Students should also note that The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declares of all nine Divisional Boards located in Pune, Mumbai, Nashik, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Latur, Nagpu, Amravati and Ratnagiri on the same day.
