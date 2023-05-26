Watch Video: Gorakhpur teacher asking girl student for sex

Gorakhpur (UP): The Gorakhpur Police have ordered an inquiry into a viral video in which a faculty member of the Purvanchal University is seen and heard asking a girl student for sex.
Though the girl in question has not lodged any complaint, a suo motu cognizance of the video has been taken and a probe initiated, police said in a tweet.
The video that went viral on Friday shows the teacher repeatedly asking the girl for favours and she politely says "abhi nahin'.
The teacher allegedly sought sexual favours from the girl student, promising to get her passed in the B.Ed and TET examinations in return.
उत्तर प्रदेश के पूर्वांचल विश्वविद्यालय का HOD छात्रा से मांग रहा था किस, सेक्स, छात्रा ने बना दिया वीडियो #UttarPradesh | #PurvanchalUniversity pic.twitter.com/AWp0vy1uPK— Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) May 26, 2023
According to reports, the girl herself recorded the conversation and uploaded it on social media to expose the teacher.
Prof Alok Singh, principal of the TD College, affiliated to Purvanchal University, has issued a show cause notice to the teacher.
Prof Singh told reporters that he had seen the video and sent the show cause notice to the teacher concerned, asking him to explain his conduct within three days.
The principal also said that he had apprised the management of the viral video which will decided on the further course of action in the matter.
Earlier in the day, a group of students gheraoed the principal's office and demanded action against the teacher.
